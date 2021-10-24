Halloween fare plentiful on streaming services

By now, you've likely overdosed on all the Halloween programming on broadcast and cable TV over the past several weeks, thus making the actual holiday on Oct. 31 somewhat anticlimactic from a viewing standpoint. But rest assured, there is plenty of content still to be had.

If you're a streamer (and who among us isn't these days?), you'll find a veritable wealth of Halloween programming, ranging from horror movies to spooky reality TV and even a few comedies. So fire up the streaming device of your choice and take in the following.

“Halloween Kills” (Peacock): This highly anticipated slasher film picks up following the events of 2018's “Halloween” and finds masked killer Michael Myers on the loose again after having escaped from the basement of Laurie Strode's (Jamie Lee Curtis) burning house, prompting her, daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) to form a mob with other survivors of his reign of terror and hunt him down.

“Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” (Paramount+): In this latest installment of the “Paranormal Activity” film franchise, a documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she ventures to a secluded Amish community to learn more about her long-lost mother and extended family, only to encounter a series of strange occurrences that seem to portend something sinister. Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert and Henry Ayers-Brown also star.

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” (Disney+): In this holiday special, world-famous daredevil the Great Gonzo takes on his greatest challenge yet – spending one very daring night in the most grim place on Earth, the Haunted Mansion. In addition to guest appearances by Chrissy Metz, Craig Robinson, John Stamos and the late Ed Asner, the show features many Easter eggs sure to please Disney die-hards. Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown and Taraji P. Henson head the human cast.

“Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life” (Discovery+): Part of Discovery's “Ghostober” is this new hourlong series from the actor and horror maven that presents shocking stories of hauntings that have left emotional and sometimes physical scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them.

“The Movies That Made Us” (Netflix): Film aficionados will want to take a look at this installment of the series that takes viewers inside the making of movies that have shaped generations, here training its lenses on classic horror films “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Friday the 13th” and “Halloween.”

“Horror Noire” (Shudder): Part of Shudder's “61 Days of Horror” is this original anthology film series that features new work from both established and emerging talents, showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters. Players include Lesley-Ann Brandt (“Lucifer”), Luke James (“The Chi”), Erica Ash (“Survivor's Remorse”) and Rachel True (“The Craft”), among others.