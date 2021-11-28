Christmas movies, specials and more 2021 holiday programming

Your TV is about to be in the Christmas spirit, big time.

The coming weeks are packed tighter than a snowman with specials, classics and movies, including a new holiday romance every night through Christmas on Lifetime.

Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries and UPtv are offering new movies every weekend.

Getting in on the act this year is cable network GAC Family (formerly Great American Country), whose president, Bill Abbott, is the former CEO of Hallmark Channel's parent company. CBS also offers two original Christmas movies in December.

Though this calendar includes more than 100 programs, it is just the tip of the holiday TV iceberg. Many of the movies listed here play repeatedly through the season, joined by new Christmas movies that premiered as far back as October. We have included at least two programs each day through Christmas to get you started with your viewing schedule.

Descriptions are included on the first broadcast date for new programs. Times are subject to change.

Today

“Christmas in Tahoe,” 6 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A talent booker asks her ex to help with her family's holiday show.

“Christmas is You,” 8 p.m. on GAC Family – A woman tries to get her famous ex to sign with her record company.

“The Christmas Contest,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – Exes compete in a contest to win money for charity.

“A Christmas Witness,” 8 p.m. on ION – A federal marshal must keep a mob informant safe until he testifies after Christmas.

“Miracle in Motor City,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A woman promises a performance by Smokey Robinson when she takes over her church Christmas pageant.

“The Great Christmas Light Fight,” 9 p.m. on ABC

Monday

“CMA Country Christmas,” 8 p.m. on ABC – Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce host the music special.

“Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – An event planner falls for a member of the family she is planning a reunion for.

Tuesday

“Scrooged,” 8 p.m. on AMC

“Saying Yes to Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A Christmas wish forces a career-obsessed woman to say yes to every invitation while home for the holidays.

Wednesday

“The Santa Clause,” 11:05 a.m. on Freeform

“The Santa Clause 2,” 1:15 p.m. on Freeform

“The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,” 3:45 p.m. on Freeform

“Beebo Saves Christmas,” 8 p.m. on The CW – The furry blue creature from “DC's Legends of Tomorrow” stars in his own adventure about the meaning of the holiday.

“Match Made in Mistletoe,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – An interior designer decorates an embassy in Washington, D.C.

“89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” 8 p.m. on NBC

“World's Funniest Animals: Christmas,” 9 p.m. on The CW – Cute holiday themed videos of animals.

“National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation,” 10 p.m. on AMC

“Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around,” 10 p.m. on NBC – Holiday music special.

Thursday

“Sugar Plum Twist,” on Hallmark Movies Now – A pair of ballet dancers work together at the holidays. (The movie also airs Dec. 17 on Hallmark Channel.)

“Single All the Way,” Netflix – A man persuades his friend to pose as his boyfriend for the holidays.

“Baking It,” Peacock – A six-episode competition series where bakers create holiday treats.

“A Christmas Village Romance,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A novelist hosts a Christmas gala to help a struggling town.

Friday

“The Little Drummer Boy” (1968), 7 a.m. on Freeform

“Christmas Again,” 8 p.m. on Disney Channel – A teen unhappy with her life relives Christmas Day over and over.

“Eight Gifts of Hanukkah,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A woman seeks her secret admirer.

“A Christmas Dance Reunion,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A woman is reunited with her childhood dance partner.

Saturday

“Christmas Beneath the Stars,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A blogger finds a town on its last leg when she visits Christmas World in Alaska.

“Santa Claus is Comin' to Town,” 6:05 p.m. on Freeform

“Frosty the Snowman,” 7:10 p.m. on Freeform

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 7:45 p.m. on Freeform

“Jingle Bell Princess,” 8 p.m. on GAC Family – A princess meets a commoner when she is stranded by a storm.

“A Very Merry Bridesmaid,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A man tries to make sure an ex-classmate's birthday is not forgotten at her brother's wedding.

“Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A pastor worries as she is assigned to a new church a month before Christmas.

“It's A Wonderful Life,” 8 p.m. on NBC

“Our Christmas Journey,” 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries – A mother must adapt to let her teenage son with autism flourish.

Dec. 5

“A Furry Little Christmas,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A veterinarian tries to re-create a big-city Christmas in a small town.

“A Lot Like Christmas,” 8 p.m. on GAC Family – The owner of a Christmas tree lot faces off with an employee of a big box store selling trees.

“Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – The first of two movies starring real-life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams finds one of the sisters returning home to fix up a small theater.

“The Christmas Thief,” 8 p.m. on Ion – An investigator's nephew hires her to prove Santa isn't a thief.

“My Favorite Christmas Melody,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A songwriter is asked to help save a school art program while home for the holidays.

“The National Christmas Tree Lighting,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS

“A Home for the Holidays,” 9:30 p.m. on CBS

Dec. 6

“It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie,” 7 a.m. on Freeform

“Home for the Holidays” concert, 7:30 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39 – Live broadcast from Purdue University Fort Wayne featuring School of Music Choral Ensembles and the University and Community Orchestra.

“A Very Boy Band Christmas,” 8 p.m. on ABC – Boy bands sing holiday music.

“Secretly Santa,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – Business rivals are forced into a partnership when their companies merge.

“The Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Family Christmas Show” (1967), 9:30 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39

“Fred Claus,” 10 p.m. on AMC

“Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City,” 10 p.m. on NBC – Comedy and music special from New York.

Dec. 7

“Four Christmases,” 6 p.m. on AMC

“Christmas Movie Magic,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A writer visits the town where a classic Christmas movie was filmed.

Dec. 8

“Christmas Around the World,” 8 p.m. on The CW – Showcasing current and historical traditions.

“Christmas with a Crown,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A woman returns home to revive her family's Christmas festival.

Dec. 9

“Housewives of the North Pole,” Peacock – An argument between friends sets off a town feud before Christmas.

“A Fiancé for Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A woman uses a fake fiancé to help navigate her town's festivities.

Dec. 10

“A Dickens of a Holiday,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – An action star is invited to play Scrooge in a Victorian festival.

“Holiday in Santa Fe,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – An executive tries to acquire a family business that creates holiday décor inspired by Mexican Christmas traditions.

Dec. 11

“A Christmas Carol” (1938), noon on TCM

“Christmas in the Rockies,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A woman enters a lumberjack competition to save the family business.

“A Christmas Miracle for Daisy,” 8 p.m. on GAC Family – A designer works to create the perfect home for a single father.

“A Royal Queens Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A prince is asked to help with a children's show in Queens.

“The Holiday Fix Up,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A former couple reunite to help renovate an inn.

“Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966), 8 p.m. on TBS

“A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love,” 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries – Volunteers find purpose while building a home for a family at Christmas.

Dec. 12

“Christmas in Connecticut,” 4:15 p.m. on TCM

“Fixing Up Christmas,” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A party planner helps a CEO plan a Christmas party to save his company.

“A Christmas Star,” 8 p.m. on GAC Family – An astronomer travels to find whether there is proof of life beyond Earth.

“Sister Swap: Christmas in the City,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – Following the Dec. 5 entry of this pair of films, a woman helps out at her sister's restaurant in the city.

“A New Lease on Christmas,” 8 p.m. on ION – After getting a new job, a woman must shut down her favorite coffee shop.

“Blending Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A couple on the verge of becoming engaged are surrounded by family at the holidays.

“A Christmas Proposal,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS – A chef poses as the girlfriend of an attorney visiting his family for Christmas.

“Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021,” 9 p.m. on The CW

Dec. 13

“The Polar Express,” 8 p.m. on AMC

“Maps and Mistletoe,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A cartographer gets a last-minute project to create a map of the North Pole.

“20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” 8 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.

Dec. 14

“Love, Actually,” 12:30 p.m. on Freeform

“The Year Without a Santa Claus,” 2:45 p.m. on AMC

“Ghosts of Christmas Past,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A woman tries to make amends with men she has ghosted on dating apps before Christmas.

“Great Performances: Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” 9 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39 – Alan Cumming hosts this presentation about the beloved story.

Dec. 15

“iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“The Enchanted Christmas Cake,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A baker and TV producer work together to prepare for a chef's visit.

Dec. 16

“Black Nativity,” 7 a.m. on Freeform

“Christmas By Chance,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A gift shop owner is hired to help organize a marriage proposal.

Dec. 17

“With Love,” Amazon – A brother and sister face the holidays.

“The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“Mistletoe in Montana,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A single father books a ranch for Christmas week.

Dec. 18

“When Hope Calls Christmas,” 8 p.m. on GAC Family – A holiday movie for the TV series “When Hope Calls.”

“The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – This sequel finds the brothers trying to outdo each other while decorating their houses.

“Toying with the Holidays,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A mother and a former classmate team up to fix a hometown tradition.

“Christmas for Keeps,” 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries – A tight group of friends returns home to celebrate their former teacher.

Dec. 19

“Christmas Together” 7 p.m. on UPtv – A woman moves to Los Angeles after a breakup and rents a house from a young father.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.

“Christmas Takes Flight,” 8 p.m. on CBS – A pilot tries to show an airline CEO that a charity benefit is worth saving.

“Joy for Christmas,” 8 p.m. on GAC Family – A woman tries to convince a pro athlete to be the face of her family company's toy drive.

“ 'Tis the Season to be Merry,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel – A relationship writer meets an aid worker in Vermont.

“Under the Christmas Tree,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – Christmas tree and marketing experts cross paths while working on Maine's holiday celebration.

Dec. 20

“Prancer Returns,” 7 a.m. on Freeform

“Candy Cane Candidate,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A politician returns home after a landslide loss.

“Christmas at Belmont,” 9 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39.

Dec. 21

“Jingle All the Way,” 10:30 a.m. on Freeform

“The Christmas Ball,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A ballet dancer visits her aunt in England.

Dec. 22

“Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“It Takes a Christmas Village,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A mayor tries to convince a man to lend his family's mill for a holiday market.

“Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch” (2018), 8 p.m. on NBC

Dec. 23

“Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas,” 9 a.m. on Freeform

“Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas,” 10:30 a.m. on Freeform

“The Star,” 2:05 p.m. on Freeform

“Rebuilding a Dream Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – After inheriting a Victorian house, a woman hires a single dad to make repairs.

Dec. 24

“Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 6 p.m. on Freeform

“A Christmas Story,” 8 p.m. on TBS and TNT – The movie will be replayed for 24 hours.

“Hot Chocolate Holiday,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – Rival hot chocolate makers compete for customers.

Dec. 25

“A St. Thomas Christmas: A Bloom Eternal,” 1 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39 – Music special including a piece commissioned for this year's concert.

“Home Alone,” 6:45 p.m. on Freeform

“Writing Around the Christmas Tree,” 8 p.m. on Lifetime – A romance novelist meets a fellow writer on a retreat.

“Call the Midwife” Christmas special, 9 p.m. on WFWA, Channel 39

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” 9:15 p.m. on Freeform

