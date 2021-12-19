Variety of holiday shows on television this week

By now, you've been watching holiday programming seemingly since Labor Day and likely seen enough to last a lifetime. Heck, even “Rudolph” had a pre-Thanksgiving showing this year.

But now you're in the home stretch. In the run-up to Christmas on Saturday, there are still a plethora of worthy yuletide offerings to be had. So if more is what you seek, here are a few of the highlights.

Of course, any mention of holiday programming has to start with the annual “A Christmas Story” marathon. Running Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on TBS and TNT, it's the time-honored 1983 comedic story of Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) and his quest for a Red Ryder BB gun during a mishap-filled holiday season in the 1940s.

Lifetime has been one of the leaders of the Christmas movie parade this yuletide season, and on Wednesday it comes forth with the premiere of “It Takes a Christmas Village,” the tale of the sparks that fly when a small-town mayor (Brooke Nevin) tries to persuade a recluse (Corey Sevier, who also directs) to let the town use his family's mill for a Christmas market.

If holiday music is your thing, PBS may have what you seek with the annual “Christmas at Belmont” special Monday (check local listings). Broadcast from Tennessee's Belmont University, it features recording artist, host and school alumnus Josh Turner leading a concert with music students and members of the Belmont School of Music performing holiday favorites.

For sheer star power, you can't beat the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021,” which has a rebroadcast Christmas night on The CW. The 90-minute musical event features performances by Ed Sheeran, BTS, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X and Saweetie.

Those seeking more traditional fare are also in luck. There are multiple airings of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman” at different points in the week starting today on Freeform, while PBS presents another animated classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” on Sunday and NBC airs “Dr. Seuss' The Grinch” on Wednesday.

For more adult fare, turn to ABC for “The Sound of Music,” the 1965 Academy Award winner starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, tonight. On Christmas Eve, “It's a Wonderful Life” on NBC once again, with James Stewart and Donna Reed in the 1946 Oscar-nominated drama.

And don't forget “A Christmas Carol,” which airs in two versions this week: the 1938 movie with Reginald Owen as Ebeneezer Scrooge on Turner Classic Movies on Tuesday and Friday; and the classic 1951 film starring Alistair Sim on FXM on Friday and Saturday.