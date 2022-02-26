'Killing Eve' gears up for 4th and last season

Ask Fiona Shaw what she'll miss most about “Killing Eve” and her character of ruthless MI6 agent Carolyn Martens and she is quite succinct.

“Everything,” she says. “I miss the fact that it was part of my year. I miss the security of it and I miss Sally Woodward Gentle, our producer. I miss the fact that we would all meet. ... And I really liked the characters.

“I mean, I think it was a very stylish thing. It never got mired in mediocrity. You know, it was always out there. So these things only happen in your life every now and then. ... So I'm very sorry that it's come to its end.”

The fourth and final season of the BBC America drama series gets underway with back-to-back episodes on Sunday (and also airs Mondays on AMC and streams on AMC+) and finds Eve and Villanelle (Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer) in very different places, with Eve on a revenge mission and Villanelle in a new community in an attempt to prove she's not a monster.

Meanwhile, Carolyn is out to track down The Twelve and the individual who ordered the hit on her son Kenny, a storyline that allowed Shaw to ply new emotional waters with a character that is used to being in control.

“I never knew that Carolyn could exist in any emotional world,” Shaw explains. “When her son gets killed, ... it has a seismic effect on the sort of person she is. The audience gets to see a bit of her that you would never normally see.

“And so by the time it got to Series 4, she is of course in very bad order with MI6 and is sort of kicked out. And that's very interesting about what that does to somebody – you lose your son and you're kicked out, so she kind of goes rogue and does her own thing.”

Viewers got a taste of that in the Season 3 finale when a distraught Carolyn confronted Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) about Kenny, put a gun to his head and nearly pulled the trigger. Shaw admits even she was shocked by her character's actions.

“It became personal, really,” Shaw says. “It wasn't really about the good of the country. It was about revenge in a way. But she let him off because life is complicated and she also loved him.

“And maybe she shouldn't have let him off,” she adds with a laugh.