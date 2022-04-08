Spring TV: More than 80 series ready to bloom

As some series prepare to wind down their current broadcast seasons, others are prepared to sprout this spring with more than 90 new and returning series set to debut.

Specials this spring include the Billboard Music Awards on May 15 and the Tony Awards on June 12.

Long-running talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” comes to an end on May 26. Series launching their final seasons this spring include “Better Call Saul,” “Grace and Frankie” “Animal Kingdom” and “Peaky Blinders.”

Here is a look at some of what is scheduled to premiere over the next few months, though schedules are subject to change. Information is provided with new series.

Today

“Woke,” Hulu

“Elite,” Netflix

“iCarly,” Paramount+

“A Black Lady Sketch Show,” 11 p.m. on HBO

Saturday

“Would I Lie to You?”, 8:30 p.m. on The CW – Celebrity guests have to decide which stories being told are true or fake.

“Masters of Illusion,” 9 p.m. on The CW

“Portals to Hell,” 10 p.m. on Travel Channel

Sunday

“Building Roots,” 9 p.m. on HGTV – Home renovations are inspired by natural surroundings in this Colorado-based series.

“61st Street,” 10 p.m. on AMC – A Black high school athlete is accused by the police of being a gang member in this drama series.

Monday

“Chad,” 10 p.m. on TBS

Tuesday

“Hard Cell,” Netflix – Prisoners and staff rehearse a musical in this comedy.

Wednesday

“Our Great National Parks,” Netflix – Former President Barack Obama narrates this nature series.

Thursday

“The Great Pottery Throw Down,” HBO Max

“Not So Pretty,” HBO Max

“The Kardashians,” Hulu – The first family of reality television continues to share their lives in this new streaming series after their move from longtime home on cable.

“The Garcias,” HBO Max – A Texas family gathers for summer vacation at a Mexican beach house in this comedy.

April 15

“Roar,” Apple TV+ – Stories focusing on the resiliency of women.

“Outer Range,” Prime Video – A rancher finds a supernatural mystery in the Wyoming wilderness.

“Anatomy of a Scandal,” Netflix – Lives come unraveled in Britain's elite class in this psychological thriller.

“Cecilia,” Paramount+ – A woman rebuilds her life after a stroke.

“Rugrats,” Paramount+

“Come Dance With Me,” 8 p.m. on CBS – Young dancers and untrained family members compete in this reality show.

“Vacation House Rules,” 9 p.m. on HGTV

April 17

“90 Day Fiancé,” 8 p.m. on TLC

“The First Lady,” 9 p.m. on Showtime – Exploring the lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

April 18

“Better Call Saul,” 9 p.m. on AMC

“Celebrity IOU,” 9 p.m. on HGTV

April 19

“Mayans M.C.,” 10 p.m. on FX

April 20

“Russian Doll,” Netflix

April 21

“The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max

“Windy City Rehab,” 9 p.m. on HGTV

April 22

“A Very British Scandal,” Prime Video

“They Call Me Magic,” Apple TV+ – Documentary series about Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

“Selling Sunset,” Netflix

“Barry,” 10 p.m. on HBO

“The Man Who Fell to Earth,” 10 p.m. on Showtime – An alien searches for a scientist that can save his species in this drama.

“The Baby,” 10:30 p.m. on HBO

April 24

“Billy the Kid,” Epix – The titular American outlaw is drawn to more reckless pursuits in this drama.

“Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition,” 9 p.m. on Food Network

“Barry,” 10 p.m. on HBO

“Inside Eats with Rhett & Link,” 10:30 p.m. on Food Network – YouTube stars take viewers behind the scenes of test kitchens and brand research centers.

“The Baby,” 10:30 p.m. on HBO – A horror comedy about a woman whose baby has a deadly nature.

April 25

“We Own This City,” 9 p.m. on HBO – A limited series looking at corruption in the Baltimore Police Department.

April 27

“Sketchbook,” Disney+ – Artists show how to draw iconic Disney characters in this documentary series.

April 28

“Made for Love,” HBO Max

“The Offer,” Paramount+ – Limited series dramatizes producer Albert S. Ruddy's experiences making “The Godfather.”

“Smother,” Peacock

“Under the Banner of Heaven,” Hulu – A Mormon detective begins to question his faith after a double murder.

April 29

“Shining Girls,” Apple TV+ – An assault victim and reporter team up after a murder linked to her attack.

“Undone,” Prime Video

“Grace and Frankie,” Netflix

“I Love That For You,” Showtime – Comedy about a childhood leukemia survivor who as an adult wants to be a TV host.

May 1

“Ziwe,” 11 p.m. on Showtime

May 3

“Holey Moley,” 8 p.m. on ABC

“The Chase,” 9 p.m. on ABC

“Who Do You Believe?”, 10 p.m. on ABC

May 4

“The Circle,” Netflix

May 5

“The Porter,” BET+ – Two Black railroad porters look to overcome racial oppression in this period drama.

“The Staircase,” HBO Max – Limited drama series about the life of Michael Peterson and the death of his wife.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Paramount+ – Another crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise explores space before Capt. Kirk takes command.

“Girls5eva,” Peacock

“The Pentaverate,” Netflix – A journalist goes on a mission to expose a secret society in this comedy.

May 6

“Bosch: Legacy,” IMDb TV – The title character's story continues as he becomes a private investigator for a former rival.

May 9

“BBQ Brawl,” 9 p.m. on HGTV

May 11

“The Quest,” Disney+ – When a magical realm is threatened, eight strangers must become its protectors.

May 13

“The Essex Serpent,” Apple TV+ – A widow and vicar research reports of a mythical creature.

“The Lincoln Lawyer,” Netflix – A lawyer takes on cases out of the back seat of his car.

May 17

“Little People, Big World,” 9 p.m. on TLC

“Welcome to Plathville,” 10 p.m. on TLC

May 18

“So You Think You Can Dance,” 9 p.m. on Fox

May 19

“Angelyne,” Peacock – A limited series about the life of the 1980s pop culture icon.

May 20

“Now and Then,” Apple TV+ – A group of college friends reunites five years after a weekend that left one of their former friends dead in this thriller.

“Night Sky,” Prime Video – A couple discover a buried chamber that leads to a deserted planet.

May 23

“Don't Forget the Lyrics,” 8 p.m. on Fox – Contestants must remember popular music in this game show.

“Beat Shazam,” 9 p.m. on Fox

May 25

“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Disney+ – A decade after Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader, Obi-Wan's story continues.

“Somebody Feed Phil,” Netflix

“MasterChef,” 8 p.m. on Fox

May 27

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

May 31

“America's Got Talent,” 8 p.m. on NBC

“Lego Masters,” 8 p.m. on Fox

“Tom Swift,” 9 p.m. on The CW – The inventor searches for the truth behind his father's disappearance in this “Nancy Drew” spinoff.

“Fantasy Island,” 9 p.m. on Fox

“Dancing with Myself,” 10 p.m. on NBC – Everyday people face off to learn and perform high-energy dances in this competition series.

June 2

“The Orville: New Horizons,” Hulu

“Coroner,” 9 p.m. on The CW

June 3

“The Boys,” Prime Video

“Physical,” Apple TV+

June 5

“Crikey! It's the Irwins,” 8 p.m. on Animal Planet

June 6

“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. on NBC

“Roswell, New Mexico,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“The Family Chantel,” 8 p.m. on TLC

“In the Dark,” 9 p.m. on The CW

“Seeking Sister Wife,” 10 p.m. on TCL

June 8

“Ms. Marvel,” Disney+ – A girl gets super powers like the heroes she idolizes.

June 10

“Peaky Blinders,” Netflix

“Who Do You Think You Are?”, 7 p.m. on NBC

June 12

“Evil,” Paramount+

June 16

“Impractical Jokers,” 10 p.m. on TBS

June 19

“Animal Kingdom,” 9 p.m. on TNT

“I Love a Mama's Boy,” 10 p.m. on TLC

June 22

“The Umbrella Academy,” Netflix

“Wellington Paranormal,” 9 p.m. on The CW

June 28

“Only Murderers in the Building,” Hulu

