TV recognizes Mother's Day

Mothers come in all forms, but each year, they all share one day, ... and this time, it's on Sunday.

Similarly, moms are represented in various ways in different media projects, as demonstrated by many series and movies to be televised on that special occasion.

Here are some of TV's highlights slated for this Mother's Day.

• “Mom” (CMT): With that title? Of course. A marathon of the sitcom that ended last year featured Allison Janney in her much praised and honored portrayal of Bonnie, a mother who has plenty of challenges to deal with.

• “The Golden Girls” (Hallmark Channel, TV Land): Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty, as live-in daughter and mother Dorothy and Sophia, made up half of this enduringly popular quartet with Betty White and Rue McClanahan comprising the other half.

• “The Brady Bunch” (MeTV): Whatever the given episode, this classic sitcom boasts one of the best TV moms ever, Florence Henderson's Carol Brady.

• “Reba” (CMT, Hallmark Channel): Country-music icon McEntire became a full-fledged TV star as a divorced mom always ready with a wry quip.

• “I Remember Mama” (Turner Classic Movies): One of the most famous of all parental tales, director George Stevens' 1948 drama casts Irene Dunne as the “Mama” recalled by her writer daughter (later “Dallas” star Barbara Bel Geddes).

• “Bad Moms” (FXM): As the title implies, the women played by Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn might not be the best parents, but they sure are funny in this 2016 film.

• “The Beach House” (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries): Andie MacDowell and Minka Kelly portray a newly reunited mother and daughter in this affecting 2018 adaptation Mary Alice Monroe's best-seller.