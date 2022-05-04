Headley's 'Sweet Magnolias' gets order for Season 3

Northrop graduate Heather Headley will "pour it out" on a third season of "Sweet Magnolias." Netflix announced the series' renewal Wednesday.

Based on the Sherryl Woods book series, "Magnolias" focuses on three best friends in a small Sourth Carolina town as they juggle relationships, family and careers – gathering frequently to "pour it out" and catch up over margaritas.

Headley plays lawyer Helen Decatur. Her co-stars include JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Brooke Elliott.

"Thanks to you ALL!" the actor posted on her verified Instagram account Wednesday.

The series debuted in May 2020 and the 10-episode second season began steaming Feb. 4. It ended with Helen getting a surprise proposal from her ex.

Headley is currently starring as the Witch in a two-week revival of "Into the Woods" at New York City Center. The fractured-fairy-tale musical opened Wednesday and runs through May 15.

No start date was announced for production on Season 3 of "Sweet Magnolias."

