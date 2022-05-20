Broadcasters give first look at 2022-23 TV season

Broadcast networks offered a peek at what's in store for the 2022-23 TV season during flashy “upfront” presentations to advertisers this week in New York.

What follows are some highlights from the announcements.

ABC

ABC is bringing actress Hilary Swank and the writer of the 2015 Oscar-winning film “Spotlight” together for a new drama about a journalist working in Alaska.

The Thursday series “Alaska” headlines a fall schedule announced Tuesday that also includes an hour-long celebrity version of “Jeopardy!” and leans heavily on returning favorites.

Swank will play Eileen Fitzgerald, described as a “recently disgraced” reporter who leaves a high-profile New York life behind to seek personal and professional redemption up north. The creator is Tom McCarthy, who wrote the film about the Boston Globe's investigation of sexual abuse by Catholic priests.

“The Rookie: Feds,” a spinoff of ABC's “The Rookie,” also earned a spot on the network's fall schedule. Niecy Nash-Betts stars as the oldest newcomer in the FBI academy in the series set for Tuesday night.

“Jeopardy!” will be paired with a celebrity edition “Wheel of Fortune” on Sunday nights. ABC said a host for the show will be named at a later date.

In perhaps providing a blueprint for a broadcast network in a world where streaming services are ascendant, ABC is emphasizing live and unscripted programming in the new season. Aside from its Wednesday night comedy lineup and three dramas on Thursday, scripted shows account for only three of 16 prime-time hours the rest of the week.

“American Idol” will return in midseason, while ABC has said the “Dancing With the Stars” franchise is moving to Disney+. The long-running celebrity dance contest will cede its time slots on ABC to a combination of reality series “Bachelor in Paradise” and NFL Monday night games.

Not returning: “black-ish,” “Card Sharks,” “The Celebrity Dating Game,” “The Hustler,” “Match Game,” “Promised Land,” “Queens”

CBS

Network TV's fondness for reality fare and reboots combine in “The Real Love Boat,” a sea-going dating show that's part of the CBS fall schedule announced Wednesday.

Described as a “romance adventure competition,” the series credits as its inspiration the popular and kitschy comedy-drama “The Love Boat,” which aired from 1977-86 on ABC. “The Real Love Boat” will follow returning shows “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” on Wednesday, a rare all-reality night for CBS.

With so much programming available to viewers, “flow is important, lead-ins are important, compatible programming is important,” said Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president. “This looked like a real good bet to us. It also looks like a real competitive kind of counter-programming move.”

By contrast, network rivals NBC and ABC have stocked their Wednesday lineups with comedies and dramas. There's more to guard against than just other broadcasters, given the rise of streaming services with splashy shows and on-demand convenience.

That's prompted growing broadcast reliance on fare known to viewers, including spinoffs and reboots. But CBS, which leans on the scripted “NCIS” and “FBI” franchises, is also placing bets on a trio of unpedigreed dramas this fall.

“East New York” stars Amanda Warren as the newly promoted head of a police precinct in the working-class neighborhood where she has roots. Jimmy Smits co-stars. “Fire Country” follows young convict (Max Thieriot, “Seal Team”) who joins a California prison-release firefighting program for a second chance.

The other scripted addition, “So Help Me Todd,” is described as a “humorous legal drama.” Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden (“Pollock”) stars as a successful attorney who hires her less-driven son, a private detective played by Skylar Astin, to work for her law firm.

Not returning: “B Positive,” “Bull,” “How We Roll,” “Good Sam,” “Magnum, P.I.,” “United States of Al”

Fox

Something was missing Monday when Fox announced its plans for the fall television season: a schedule.

Fox Entertainment CEO Charles Collier said that the network was trying a “new approach” and giving equal weight to its Tubi streaming service by not outlining where its shows will air in the fall.

Fixed schedules are in many ways becoming obsolete for viewers, who are becoming accustomed to deciding themselves when they want to watch or stream programs.

The change might also reflect the fact that Fox has not yet nailed down agreements with producers of the dramas “911” and “The Resident,” two programs the network expects will be on its fall schedule.

“We're in good-faith negotiations,” Collier said. “We feel good about it.”

Among the plans it did announce, Fox is expanding the empire of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. His “MasterChef” keeps rolling along, and Fox announced that Ramsey's series “Next Level Chef” will get the coveted time slot after the Super Bowl in February, which exposes a program to millions of new viewers. Fox will also debut the competition show, “Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars” next season.

Fox will also go country with “Monarch,” described as a “Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America's first family of country music.” Actress Susan Sarandon and musician Trace Adkins are headliners.

Actor Jamie Foxx will be behind the camera for the missing persons drama “Alert.” The network will also debut a crime anthology series “Accused” that begins with someone on trial and the audience learns through flashbacks what they've been accused of.

Not returning: “The Big Leap,” “Our Kind of People,” “Pivoting”

NBC

NBC executives drove home the point that advertisers could work with the broadcast network, the Peacock streaming service and cable outlets like Bravo, USA, CNBC and NBC. NBC announced that all its shows will be available on Peacock the day after they air, and that many Universal movies will quickly be available to stream, too.

“This is not an extension of our core business or a pivot,” said Jeff Shell, chief executive officer of NBCUniversal. “It is our core business.”

The core of NBC's programming comes courtesy of veteran producer Dick Wolf. His shows “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” occupy the network's Wednesday night schedule, while “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” fill Thursday's prime time.

NBC is opening the door to more diversity with a new offering, “Lopez vs. Lopez,” a sitcom about a working-class family starring George Lopez and his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez.

Raymond Lee stars in “Quantum Leap,” which NBC described as a “reimagining” of the network's 1989 to 1993 sci-fi drama with Scott Bakula. Lee, whose credits include Fox's “Prodigal Son” and Tom Cruise's upcoming film sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” joins the small number of Asian Americans cast as series leads.

It's not the only offering that will feel familiar. The network is also bringing back John Larroquette to star in a sequel to “Night Court.”

Pop star Cabello will join “The Voice” singing contest next season.

Not returning: “The Endgame,” “Kenan,” “Mr. Mayor,” “Ordinary Joe,” “This Is Us”

The CW

More than 10 series won't be returning to The CW in the 2022-23 season, which might come as a shock to some viewers used to longevity in the network's programming. The CW has often renewed the majority of its lineup well in advance of the annual upfronts.

Among canceled series are superhero series “DC's Legends of Tomorrow” and “Batwoman.” Next season will also be the first since 2009 without a show from the “Vampire Diaries” franchise on the air after the cancellation of “Legacies.”

CEO Mark Pedowitz said producers of “bubble shows” (series whose fate was not certain) were given warning to treat their season finales as if they could be series finales.

He called this a “time of transition” in a call before Thursday's presentation to advertisers, Deadline reported. A pending sale of The CW to station owner Nexstar Broadcasting is expected to close soon, the industry news website said.

“The Winchesters,” a prequel to long-running CW series “Supernatural,” will debut Tuesdays in the fall. “Walker Independence,” a spinoff of “Walker” set in the past, will air Thursdays. The network has acquired international series “Professionals,” an action thriller starring Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser, and Canadian legal drama “Family Law” to fill spots in the fall.

Several returning series including “The Flash,” “Nancy Drew” and “Superman & Lois “ are being held for midseason. Also coming midseason will be the seventh season of “Riverdale,” which the network announced would be its final run.

New DC series “Gotham Knights” is among series slated for a midseason launch.

Not returning: “4400,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “DC's Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “In the Dark,” “Legacies,” “Naomi,” “The Republic of Sarah,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Supergirl”

Note: New – and now final – seasons of “In the Dark” and “Roswell, New Mexico” debut June 6.

Corey McMaken of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.