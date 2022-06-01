'All Rise' resumes on OWN

“All Rise” is ready to rise again.

After the two seasons it had on CBS, the legal drama resumes in a new television home for its third round. New episodes begin Tuesday on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network (which has been repeating the show's earlier chapters in recent weeks). Much of the original cast returns as more cases unfold in and around the Los Angeles courtroom of Judge Lola Carmichael (played by Simone Missick).

“All of it's the same,” executive producer Dee Harris-Lawrence says of reviving “All Rise,” at least for the most part. “That was the great thing about OWN picking us up, and they show the passion and love that we all here feel for the show. It's exciting to do the same thing we were doing at CBS, with a little more. Our theme this season is 'new beginnings,' and we're going to be going with that full-force.”

Also an executive producer of “All Rise” now, actress Missick agrees that Season 3 consciously builds upon what came before for the characters.

“We get to find out a little bit more of who they are underneath,” she explains, “which is very exciting because that kind of diversity on screen was initially nurtured, and now it's only flourishing even more as we step out in this third season. I think we all feel the same way about our excitement about this new network and what we are able to do as storytellers, and I think that the audience that we built at CBS is going to come to OWN and love seeing these characters in new shoes.”

Another of those characters is Emily Lopez (Jessica Camacho), a public defender whose devotion to her job led her to have a breakdown.

“I think that much like a lot of us, Emily took the opportunity to kind of reassess her life,” Camacho reflects, “look at it and ask herself where she was vs. where she wanted to be, who she wanted to be, and what she needed to do in order to get there. And we find her kind of refreshed. We find her reignited, renewed, with just a sense of purpose that is on fire and a new clarity. ”