Love blossoms at camp

Cindy McKinney noticed Mitch when the two were counselors at Franke Park Day Camp. She especially liked the way he was with the kids, and “how everyone just adored him,” she says.

McKinney had never been to camp and was hired as a counselor after graduating from college. Mitch, on the other hand, grew up at camp, having attended since the age of 9.

“I knew nothing about camp,” she says, “He knew everything.”

But what Mitch didn’t know was that halfway through that summer the two would start dating and eventually marry.

It’s no surprise that summer camp can be a place where romance blooms. Camp directors have seen it time and time again. And while dating at camp is not encouraged, it can also be hard to stop, especially when the staff ultimately spend quite a bit of time together.

“This is their summer,” says Chris Freehill, supervisor of Franke Park Day Camp. “Building relationships, spending all that time together, you get to know each other really well. It’s normal to have those feelings. There is a magic to it. There’s a magic to camp anyway. I can’t really explain what it is. You combine that with the people, the program and the summer ... it’s magical.”

Freehill, who has been on staff at the camp for 43 years, provides a long list of names of former counselors who met at camp and later married. He says the staff hang out a lot together during the summer. They go to festivals, shopping, movies, dinner and they hang out together in the evenings, he says.

“It’s really funny,” Freehill says, “most of (the romances) have stayed hidden from me. I’m the last one to find out.”

Cindy McKinney, who worked 10 summers as a counselor, says it was a small staff during her time there, so she and Mitch, who spent 14 years as a counselor, spent a lot of time together. “We did a lot,” she says. “Everybody was together.”

The couple say they too have seen their share of counselor romance – as well as drama.

Freehill says he has a talk with the teens and counselors at the beginning of camp about romantic relationships. He tells the staff he doesn’t want to see any hand holding, kissing, loving looks across the table and for them to keep their relationships outside the camp. Freehill says he stresses about keeping the integrity of the camp, and reminds the staff that such relationships can’t affect their job or one or both will have to leave. After all, if a relationship goes sour while camp is in session, it will be difficult to come in every day and look at that person.

So far, Freehill has never had to ask a person to leave because of a relationship, but he has had to talk to some couples.

At the YMCA Camp Potawotami in South Milford, executive director Katie Taylor says there have been five couples who have met at camp and gotten married.

One of those is Fort Wayne resident Topher Schlatter, who actually hired his wife, Lori, as a counselor for the camp. Schlatter was a resident counselor at the time. He spent 37 years at the camp.

The 65-year-old says he and his wife still do many of the things they learned while at camp, such as horseback riding. Schlatter said they have rented horses while at Mackinac Island and spent the whole day riding.

In addition, the couple do a lot of camping. “That’s part of our lifestyle,” he says, as well as another skill he learned.

The McKinneys are still involved with Franke Park camp, especially with their two sons who also attend the camp.

The couple have been married for 25 years. Mitch, 52, is a captain with the Fort Wayne Police Department in the community relations division. Cindy, 53, is the program director for Region 8 Education Service Center.

And while the two dated for several years, including a short long-distance relationship, after camp before marrying in 1994, the summer camp romance makes for a good story when people ask how they met.

“I think (friends and family) all think it’s really sweet,” Cindy says. “Summer camp is a nice story.”

