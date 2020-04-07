As way of saying thanks, 86-year-old yodels

Usually, when a person wants to recognize good service from a restaurant, they will give a tip.

But these are not usual times.

So when Diana Gardner wanted to thank area restaurants for offering carry-out and delivery services, the New Haven resident asked her mom to yodel. And she did.

A video of Paulina Roenneburg yodeling was put on the Facebook page 2GoFW. She quickly became a social media darling. Her daughter posted a second video, and the videos have received nearly 2,000 views and multiple shares.

Gardner originally posted on the Facebook site, created to help residents stay informed on local restaurants operating during the shutdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak, asking for recommendations for restaurants that deliver to New Haven. The 59-year-old, a disabled retired U.S. Air Force veteran, is a caregiver of her 86-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer's. She didn't want to risk her mother's health by going out and getting food, but wanted to do something special since the two of them have been stuck at home.

Her post was flooded with comments of recommendations, as well as people offering to bring the two women food and groceries, including a fellow veteran and a young girl, Gardner says by phone. “It's been overwhelming,” she says.

Gardner says her mother “was really touched by it. She wanted to thank the people and give them a gift. That's her gift. We did the yodeling to thank everyone.”

Paulina says she taught herself to yodel after hearing the cheesemaker on her father's farm yodel. She was raised on a dairy farm in Wisconsin and milked many cows by hand, she says.

She stayed on the farm until she married. Paulina eventually had 15 children, including two sets of twins. Diana, along with her sister Barb, who lives in Fort Wayne, is one of those sets.

And although Alzheimer's has robbed Paulina of many of her memories, she proudly rattles off all 15 of her children's names in quick succession. She also talks about being a nurse's aide and continuing that job even after she had children. She made $2.10 an hour and worked the night shift.

Paulina was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2011. Gardner and her sister rotate taking care of their mother. Gardner says people have been supportive and many of the comments came from others who are also caring for a relative.

“I don't think people in the community know how many people are taking care of their parents,” Gardner says. “It's a blessing when people are saying that whatever you need we'll get it for you.”

Paulina still has a lot of spunk and remains active. She loves the social life, her daughter says, but so far it's been fine staying inside.

They rent movies and watch a lot of Paulina's favorite TV shows, such as “Andy Griffith,” “The Flying Nun” and her soap operas.

And there is her yodeling. Paulina can sing three songs: “Chime Bells Are Ringing,” “Driftwood on the River” and what Gardner calls the “old lady song,” which Paulina happily sings over the phone.

She also was happy to sing it for those who are struggling to keep their food businesses going. And while it may not have been of monetary value, it was her own way of saying you're appreciated.

