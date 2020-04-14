Working out in virtual world

Kim Permenter spent St. Patrick's Day navigating the temporary closing of her fitness center due to COVID-19. She and her husband, Jon, own Fort Wayne Southwest Fit Body Boot Camp on Illinois Road, which closed mid-March following the state's coronavirus regulations.

Her company responded to Gov. Eric Holcomb's restrictions the next day, announcing the launch of the Fit Body Stronger Together At-Home Challenge. Ahead of the game, however, the Permenters had created “Daily Directives” after closing their doors at 7 p.m. on March 17. By 5:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Southwest members had access to a Facebook Live work-out with the Permenters.

The couple's motivation to create content so quickly came because of the members. “It's the community, the accountability,” Kim Permenter says. “It's important for them to know that someone cares that they are still working out.”

Fitness in northeast Indiana has not slowed down over the past month despite the closures of gyms, training facilities and fitness groups. Motivation to exercise is being offered in creative ways that give instructors and their members the chance to bond – and workout – through digital screens.

Permenter says the first week of the shutdown was one of the busiest weeks she has had as owner of the gym. She dedicated a large portion of her time to contacting her fitness community and figuring out how to move forward.

Daily Directives include activities for families to do together with a focus on keeping the home community strong. The Fit Body 28-Day Stronger Together At-Home Challenge, which is a series of prerecorded workouts made by location-specific instructors, began March 23 and has only added to the opportunities members have to work out.

Permenter says local Fit Body Boot Camp members still get to see the Permenters on-screen every day. “Motivation is something that you have to create,” she says, “and how you create motivation is through habits and rituals.”

Kris Christman became a member during the organization's New Year, New You challenge in January. He says he stayed after the eight-week program ended because of the community and is thrilled to stay on track during the shutdown.

“I believe they have gone above and beyond what any fitness facility would do in times like this,” Christman says.

Staying at home has not hindered member Dena Marble's motivation. The schoolteacher has lost 4 pounds and 151/2 inches since January and has kept her routine structured with the at-home challenge. She's not finished with the challenge, but she is seeing results.

“It's helped me have a more positive image of myself,” Marble says.

Exercise accountability for members means posting sweaty selfies to the organization's private Facebook group. “It is as close to being there as can be,” says member Kathy Houser. “I love the positive, encouraging support I get from the staff.”

Like the Permenters, all eight branches of the YMCA in Fort Wayne took action without needing a nationwide cue. Chris Angellatta, YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne president and CEO, began to address the prospective local impact of COVID-19 in February. He and his team took action by launching virtual lifestyle coaching specific to the area. This preceded the organization's announcement of YMCA 360, a series of on-demand videos with workouts ranging from yoga to weightlifting.

“When I think of association, I think of community,” says Angellatta, explaining how significant the YMCA's title is during these unprecedented times.

Along with the lifestyle coaching and YMCA 360, the Y also offers Virtual Services on its website. The program for members includes a plethora of motivating routines for the spirit, mind and body. With encouragement from group and one-on-one sessions – offered for a limited time at no charge – Angellatta says fitness is helping members maintain mental and physical health.

“We're here to grow in spirit, mind and body,” he says. “We recognize the Y as a force for good – the building is just one more tool that we have.”

Bluffton's parks department has also been able to further its community goals in the midst of COVID-19. Staff responded to the situation with a Virtual Fitness Challenge, encouraging the community to take advantage of the spring weather by staying active outdoors.

The weekly challenges go beyond the screen and keep people involved with the nature around them. One recent challenge was to walk, run or bike from Hardee's to the city's white bridge and back. Talk about motivation to exercise – fresh air, a hearty workout, and the smell of charbroiled burgers.

Bluffton's parks department has a Facebook page for the weekly Virtual Fitness Challenge, which includes progress reports from community members.

In addition, Facebook Live videos are accessible to seniors Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Robert Cabeen, owner of Cabeen's Taekwondo, launched his Virtual Training Academy on March 13 on Zoom. His studio on Coldwater Road has 120 active students. So far, 80% are continuing to participate on the Zoom calls.

Cabeen says he is excited about the participation and will continue to offer virtual training after the shutdown ends. He is particularly gearing the service to kids who cannot easily access the studio environment, including a few members who have Down syndrome and can now learn Taekwondo from their homes.

Being able to re-create his studio's family-friendly community is key to the Virtual Training Academy. Cabeen says he and his son had already trained together, so seeing families jump in and be so involved is encouraging. “It's almost just like we're at the studio training together.”

Free Zoom classes open to the community are at 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. To access the code, email Cabeen at cabeenstkd@gmail.com.

“Life will go back to normal eventually,” Kim Permenter says. “The more you push through right now and overcome – imagine how much stronger, dedicated and more resilient you will be!”