    Sunday, April 19, 2020 1:00 am

    Chalk talk

    The Journal Gazette

    Interactions with one another are happening less – if at all – these days as many of us continue to practice social distancing and hunker down in our homes.

    However, in an effort to let others know there are bright spots in these crazy times, some residents have taken to decorating their sidewalks and driveways with chalk drawings. The drawings offer colorful pictures and words of inspiration meant to be a boost for those who see it.

    We share some of those drawings from readers, as well as those found by The Journal Gazette's staff members.

    On the Web

    To see more chalk art photos, go to www.journalgazette.net.

