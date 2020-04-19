Chalk talk

Interactions with one another are happening less – if at all – these days as many of us continue to practice social distancing and hunker down in our homes.

However, in an effort to let others know there are bright spots in these crazy times, some residents have taken to decorating their sidewalks and driveways with chalk drawings. The drawings offer colorful pictures and words of inspiration meant to be a boost for those who see it.

We share some of those drawings from readers, as well as those found by The Journal Gazette's staff members.