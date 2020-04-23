Check out virtual library

So you're sitting around the house during what seems like Week 100 of the state's stay-at-home order. You've ordered dinner from a local restaurant, done a streaming workout class from a local organization and put in a grocery order that you were lucky enough to find an open pickup slot in the next few days.

What next?

Sure you could put together a puzzle or binge-watch “The Golden Girls” for the fifth time, but you could also read a book. And since it's National Library Week, now is the perfect time to check out what the Allen County Public Library has to offer.

Though the library's branches are closed, ebooks and audiobooks are available to patrons through two vendors: OverDrive/Libby and Hoopla.

The library doesn't have data available to see if people are reading and returning these materials faster while under isolation, but it has seen the average wait time for books decrease by about six days in the past month, says Stephanny Smith, director of community engagement.

In part that's because the library has purchased more copies of digital titles since that's the only way users can get new books right now, Smith says by email.

The library has also added more copies to the Lucky Day collection, a selection of titles that users can check out with no wait but only keep for one week. There are now 630 copies in the Lucky Day collection, which does not allow holds.

Other digital titles available through OverDrive can be placed on hold, checked out for up to 21 days and are renewable like physical materials. OverDrive is also used by other libraries in the area to present digital collections, which vary from library to library.

Though the library has seen increasing demand for electronic resources over the past several years, there has been a surge while users are unable to access physical materials.

Smith says ACPL is seeing a “dramatic increase” in checkouts through the OverDrive system and is expecting to set a record in April, topping the record set last month of 43,999 ebooks and audiobooks accessed through Overdrive by ACPL library card holders. The library is trending toward a 10% increase over that figure for April.

ACPL offers access to many digital resources. For example, magazines can be read through Flipser with no wait. In addition to ebooks and audiobooks, the Hoopla media service includes streaming music, movies and TV shows.

Access to the ACPL's virtual library offerings is free to people with a library card, and the library has seen increased usage in recent weeks.

Music streaming service Freegal usually has a monthly limit on how many songs can be accessed, but ACPL was able to get a free upgrade from the vendor so users have unlimited streaming until September, Smith says.

March was also a big month for World Book Online, she says. The service is an online resource for homework help, which makes sense as schools have transitioned to e-learning and distance learning.

Among events canceled at ACPL are the popular arts and crafts programs. But that doesn't mean people can't get creative with the library.

“In the absence of those physical programs being available, we have seen a surge in the number of people taking advantage of our Creativebug database,” Smith says. Creativebug has thousands of crafting tutorials by creative professionals.

March saw a record number of users accessing Creativebug, including a record number of new users. Drawing, journaling and a daily painting challenge were among the most popular sessions last month.

Though the library buildings have been closed since March 16, Smith says people are still able to access free Wi-Fi from outside the branches. On March 15, there were 1,513 individual sessions logged on ACPL's wi-fi. On March 31, there were 714 sessions.

“We're glad that many of those who need that access are still able to take advantage of it,” Smith says.

ACPL is also offering virtual programs such as genealogy tutorials, family story time, club meetings and games. Links to digital offerings and a calendar of virtual programs is available at http://acpl.lib.in.us.

