Bee about more than spelling

On her New Haven art shop's website, Molly Reddin Wyrick describes herself as “an earth mother, hippie, wife, mama, stepmother, granny, daughter, and sister to a huge extended family.”

What she didn't list and could have is national spelling bee contestant.

Forty-five years ago, Wyrick represented The Journal Gazette in the 48th annual national contest in Washington, D.C. At the time, she was a 14-year-old eighth grader from St. John the Baptist School in New Haven.

And while this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled because of COVID-19, Wyrick recently reminisced about her special week at the 1975 contest.

Lot of change

Today's national spelling bee barely resembles the one Wyrick experienced.

This year's bee, which was set for May, was expected to draw more than 400 competitors to the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor. The 1975 bee had only 79 contestants and everyone stayed at the stately Mayflower Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C.

The current bee is a gauntlet of written and oral preliminaries that whittle the field down to a group of finalists who compete in a live spelldown on ESPN. The 1975 contest was a traditional oral spelling bee stretched over a day and a half in a ballroom filled with reporters and families.

The 1975 winner, Hugh Tosteson Garcia of Puerto Rico, received $1,000, a trophy, a school plaque, and a ruby-and-gold pin; last year's national spelling bee ended in an eight-way tie and each of the “octo-champs” received upward of $50,000 and numerous prizes.

Today, it's common for the spellers to hire professional coaches to help them prepare for the national contest; for Wyrick and many of the others in 1975, the “coaches” were parents and teachers who quizzed them on words from the official practice book, “Words of the Champions.”

“I think our experience was much less intense,” Wyrick said. “My experience not only focused on being the best spellers, but on making friends and experiencing all the wonderful history of our country.”

Sightseeing

Wyrick remembers what it was like visiting Washington, D.C., for the bee.

“Going to the national spelling bee was my first time on an airplane, and also my first time to visit Washington, D.C.,” Wyrick recalled.

Before and after the actual bee, spellers and families enjoyed mixers and parties and took sightseeing excursions. They toured Capitol Hill and saw Congress in action. They were greeted by first lady Betty Ford at the White House. They visited Mount Vernon, Virginia, home of President George Washington, and cruised on the Potomac River.

“Seeing all the historical sites, traveling to Virginia, all of it was thrilling,” she said. “My parents actually let my sister and me take off from the hotel on foot and explore on our own.”

The spellers wandered through every nook and cranny of the Mayflower hotel; they even had elevator races.

“Getting to meet the other spellers from all over the country was great,” Wyrick said. She remained pen pals with one of the male contestants until she went to college. (The two recently reconnected via email and hope to meet in person soon.)

The spellers also got to spend time with Will Geer, the actor who played Grandpa Walton in the iconic 1970s TV show “The Waltons.” Geer was there because he was filming a TV special on the national spelling bee.

In the centerpiece of the week – the spelling bee itself – Wyrick lasted about 10 rounds before tripping on “sciatica,” which is back pain caused by a problem with the sciatic nerve. She incorrectly spelled it “p-s-i-a-t-t-i-c-a.”

“I didn't remember the word, but my mom told me we'd studied it,” she said.

Wyrick placed 17th out of the 79 contestants and earned her $75 in prize money.

Life after bee

After graduating from high school, Wyrick studied journalism and political science at Ball State University.

She lived in Indianapolis 25 years and raised her four daughters there. She was a freelance writer and also worked in the youth ministry and mental health fields.

She moved back to New Haven in 2000 to help care for her dad, former New Haven City Councilman Charles Reddin, when he was diagnosed with colon cancer and Alzheimer's disease. He died in 2010.

“Art became an outlet for me while I was caring for my dad,” she said.

She created mixed media pieces on canvas, tags, and bookmarks, masks and original words from found objects, like antique bed springs.

She also rekindled a romance with her high school sweetheart, Marty Wyrick. They married on Valentine's Day 2011.

As their living room filled with Wyrick's art projects, her husband suggested they open a shop.

Molly Rose & Co. opened in 2015. The shop sold local art and offered classes and workshops until it closed in October. Wyrick has plans to reopen the business this year as an art studio.

And, yes, Wyrick is still a good speller.

“I am actually a real stickler about proper spelling and grammar,” she said. “It sends me over the edge when I see misspellings on business marquees or professional newsletters.”

Yet, Wyrick said she now realizes most of what she learned from participating in the national spelling bee had little to do with spelling.

“I learned it was OK to step outside of my comfort zone, to explore new things, to meet new people,” she said. “Participating in the national spelling bee has definitely carried over into my life, both professionally and personally.”