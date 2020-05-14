Thursday, May 14, 2020 1:00 am
Stay-at-home album
COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette
From face masks to makeshift home offices and e-learning to home haircuts, what we think of as “everyday life” has changed quite a bit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the state moves toward fully reopening, readers and Journal Gazette staff members shared these photos of what their lives have looked like during Indiana's stay-at-home order.
