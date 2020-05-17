Couple have love of sharing

Jim Goetsch and Marian Waltz never expected to make a lot of money when they opened their store.

Actually, they don't make anything. The husband and wife don't get a salary, and the percentage that is made from items sold goes right back into the business.

It's been that way for 50 years.

The couple are managers of the Third World Shoppe on West Wayne Street, which sells items from artisans from 80 partner groups in 35 countries.

The majority of the money goes to the person who made the item and the rest is used to “keep the lights on,” Goetsch says.

The shop is operated by the nonprofit Friends of Third World, which also runs a local job-training program, as well as operating a print shop that serves several other area nonprofits. The organization is primarily run by volunteers. The nonprofit pays for the house where the store is located and where Goetsch and Waltz live.

Goetsch and Waltz have made it their mission to live a simple life. Waltz rides her bike to most places she needs to go.

The couple don't throw things away but instead try to re-purpose or fix them. They grow their own vegetables in their garden, which includes a greenhouse built out of old windows.

And all of their furniture has been given to them.

“We're kind of like the old days when people had to do their own,” Waltz says. “We don't sew our own clothes, but things are given and shared. We believe we can spend our time sharing.”

“We've done it for so long that we're good at it,” Goetsch says.

“We're rich, just not rich in money,” Waltz says.

Finding each other

Goetsch, 71, grew up in Milwaukee.

He got involved with volunteer projects in inner cities through his church. He eventually became involved in walkathons, which were created to raise money for the homeless.

He says the group was able to raise about $50,000 with its first walk.

He came to Fort Wayne to complete his education, spending his last two years of college here.

He eventually took a job with the Freedom from Hunger Foundation, in which he was the Midwest coordinator, helping with poverty locally and worldwide.

Goetsch had been looking for a mission he could do after walkathons became less effective in raising money for the poor.

He had heard about a project in Europe called the World Shoppe, which provided those in poverty opportunities to make things to support themselves.

That led to the start of the Friends of the Third World officially in 1972.

At that time, Waltz was in Michigan, finishing up her college degree. She knew she wanted to help others, especially when she had grown up in a low-income home, living on food stamps.

“Poverty was not new to me,” says Waltz, whose mother was widowed and raised six girls on her own. “We didn't just buy stuff.”

Waltz had wanted to go into the Peace Corps, but she says she didn't feel like she was ready to go overseas. Instead, she began taking classes to prepare her to join AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America).

“When I got my degree, I was well-rounded but (I had) no skills,” she says.

Waltz became involved with the Mother Waddles Mission and was invited to come to Fort Wayne after participating in a walkathon.

She had met Goetsch the previous year during her mission work and decided to move to the city.

Eventually the couple opened the first Third World Shoppe in a house on East Berry Street in 1973. They started by selling items made from people in Southeast Asia.

After the Berry Street shop burned down, the business moved to its current spot. It offers handmade items, such as clothing, jewelry, pottery and wood-carved statues, as well as coffee, teas and chocolates, from people in different countries.

Waltz, 68, recalls how she was a waitress when the first shop opened and she would go there to work during her lunch break,then go back to the restaurant to finish her shift.

Goetsch was working at a shoe store.

The couple got married in 1974. Waltz decided to keep her maiden name, not only because it was during the feminist movement, but also because it was much easier to spell than Goetsch, she says. The couple say it was their belief in helping others that brought them together.

“We also feel God led us to each other,” Waltz says, adding that each bring their own strengths to the relationship.

Waltz says she's good at details, and Goetsch is good at long-term thinking.

But they have managed to make it work by claiming their spots in the two-story building that houses the shop.

“We have our own space,” Waltz says.

She has laid claim to the main floor while “he has to stay in his basement.”

Ethnic community

The couple have worked with thousands of people over the years through their international and local work. Most of that is done through the refugee community.

“We found that in spite of the fact that we are interested in the world, Fort Wayne has probably about 100 different ethnic groups,” Goetsch says. “Fort Wayne is made up of many different cultures.”

The couple are part of the multicultural council in Fort Wayne and continue to look for ways to help others become self-supporting.

Goetsch and Waltz, who attend Shepherd of the City Lutheran Church, care for their 13-year-old grandson and enjoy spending time with their daughter, who they adopted in 1986.

They also plan to continue their mission work for their “whole life, or whenever that ends,” Goetsch says.

And they are always looking for people to join their cause, which is basically finding out how we are all connected.

“That's our educational mission,” Goetsch says, “to share all the common things that we can (and) realize that people all over the world are giving us what we need, or what we think we need.”

trich@jg.net