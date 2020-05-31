Vacationers opting for RVs

The family vacation may take a different turn this year.

Although the travel industry is slowly reopening after months of COVID-19 concerns and shutdowns, many people are still wary of getting on a plane, train or cruise ship packed with strangers.

But instead of putting off a trip altogether, it appears that travelers are taking control of the wheel and creating a new star this summer: The recreational vehicle.

Ryan Goldacker, owner of Fort Wayne RV Rentals, says a number of people are turning to RVs as way to take a vacation and stay safe. “(They are saying) I don't want to get into a plane right now, I don't want to go through an airport terminal right now. ... This takes everything away,” he says.

Goldacker's RV is currently rented through August. He says most of his renters are going out West to such places as Yosemite National Park or out East. They are typically families who “want to go and have some fun and have the experience of the RV,” he says.

Goldacker rents the RV for $195 a day, with a minimum four-day rental, and a weekly rate of $1,200.

Rob Maldeney, 56, and his wife, Tammy, 53, rented Goldacker's RV over Memorial Day weekend. This is the second time the Fort Wayne couple have rented an RV for travel.

And while the couple says they didn't rent the RV because of virus concerns, the timing does help with travel plans, especially since theme parks and other spots are closed.

The Maldeneys instead spent their trip in Nashville, Indiana, hiking. Rob Maldeney says they have enjoyed the RV so much they are considering buying one.

RV dealers across the country have reported an unexpected increase in sales.

Tom Knott, owner of Knott's RV Center at 11024 Bluffton Road, says sales have been brisk the last few weeks. “Considering all this going on, we're pleasantly surprised,” Knott says. “We're almost sold out of inventory.”

Knott says he can't get inventory fast enough. The biggest reason is that RV plants have been closed during the coronavirus shutdown, he says, and the plant in Elkhart just reopened.

However, Knott says he can't even get used campers, and even if he was able to find one, they appear to be selling at a premium, oftentimes $2,000 to $3,000 over normal prices.

The increase in sales has been surprising for many, especially since shipments of RVs were already low going into this year, according to the RV Industry Association. A March survey of manufacturers found that RV shipments ended the month with 30,288 units – a decrease of 20% from March of last year.

Knott attributes the rise in sales to the fact that “people are getting antsy to get out of their house.”

Goldacker says people are saying, “We need a vacation, we've been quarantined, we're not going to give up our life and not enjoy our life. This gives them an opportunity to do it safely.”

