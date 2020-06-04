Ex-resident makes face masks fashionable

Fashion designer Kyle Brincefield has been doing what he does best during the quarantine: studding outfits in his New York studio apartment.

The former Fort Wayne resident says his business, STUDmuffin NYC, is “flourishing” during the stay-at-home order. It has pushed him to create several pieces that he he is excited to share when he can reopen the downtown gallery he shares with Patricia Field.

Some of those new designs come in the way of face masks, which Brincefield has added his signature twist on the necessary accessory.

“Out of a need, here in (New York City) we were desperate for masks,” Brincefield says by phone.

The designer was at first hesitant to contribute to the trend of creating fashionable face masks. He says he did not want to profit solely off of the demand for masks, trading practicality for fashion.

The convincing argument came from NeffNYC, a design company created by Matthew Neff who first reached out to Brincefield about collaborating to make masks. Health care workers were reaching out by the hundreds, Brincefield says, and together the two designers came up with a product that is practical and fashionable.

The result is a reusable and washable mask that includes a pocket for a filter.

Brincefield's collaboration with NeffNYC is an investment compared to a disposable mask, he says, and Brincefield's trademark studs bring the whole look together.

The masks are available online, as well as Brincefield's other designs through his company. The convenience – and necessity – of ordering online during the quarantine has given Brincefield steady business.

“Right now, I am working with a few people like Miley,” Brincefield says, casually addressing celebrity Miley Cyrus. “I do random pieces for her.”

Doja Cat is another artist keeping the designer busy. The singer's stylist mapped out the project for Brincefield, and the final product was a studded hoodie for the singer's upcoming music video.

“I love doing stuff like that, but it's also very fun to just let go and flow creatively,” Brincefield says.

One such creative opportunity also happens to be Brincefield's favorite collaboration. He was able to create last year's Halloween costumes for Cyrus and her boyfriend, Cody Simpson. The pair's homage to '80s couple Perri Lister and Billy Idol featured studded leather jackets.

Halloween was far from the first time Brincefield's work has been publicized. He joined a collaboration of artists in Steve Madden's 2016 edition of Self Made that opened many doors for the designer.

Brincefield describes Madden's Self Made group as an opportunity to network. Since creating Steve Madden x STUDmuffin NYC, his pieces have been featured as in-store collaborations with Madden. He also recently filmed a quarantine studding tutorial to be featured on Madden's Instagram page, adding to the current DIY fashion trends like tie-dye and custom face masks.

Brincefield says that, as of right now, he plans to continue the relationship with the self-starting entrepreneurs. He also has plans to expand his business past the ready-to-wear concept he established at the start.

“I'm just really excited to grow my brand more in the custom direction,” the designer says.