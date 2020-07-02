A lot left to come in 2020

Congratulations! We've made it halfway through 2020.

To celebrate, let's play a little game of trivia about what is still to come this year.

1. The free, weekly Lunch on the Square concert series is expected to return to Freimann Square next week after several weeks of virtual performances. It runs Thursdays through Aug. 27. Which of these local music acts is not on the announced schedule? See the full schedule at DowntownFortWayne.com.

A. Jon Durnell

B. Sunny Taylor

C. Shade Jonze

D. Rosalind and the Way

2. Just like we know Thanksgiving will always fall on a Thursday (Nov. 26 this year), we know Election Day will be a Tuesday (Nov. 3). But it wasn't always that way. In what year did Congress pass a law designating Election Day as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November? Hint: The first presidential election using the standardized day took place three years later.

A. 1845

B. 1893

C. 1920

D. 1948

3. Disney's live-action “Mulan,” which was originally scheduled to open in March before the pandemic shut down movie theaters, had been delayed to July 24. Last week, the studio pushed the movie's opening date back again. It is now slated to hit theaters on what day?

A. Aug. 7

B. Aug. 21

C. Sept. 18

D. Dec. 24

4. Fort Wayne Ballet is scheduled to premiere an original, full-length ballet featuring what title character Oct. 2?

A. Lenore

B. Cthulhu

C. Dracula

D. Frankenstein's monster

5. Tax Day was delayed to July 15. According to a WalletHub study, 50% of people say they would rather serve jury duty than do their taxes, and more than 10% would rather swim with sharks. How many hours do Americans spend doing taxes each year?

A. 10 million

B. 700 million

C. 3 billion

D. 8 billion

6. Though Fort Wayne Philharmonic's Patriotic Pops concerts were canceled, ensembles are still scheduled to perform free concerts July 14, Aug. 15 and Sept. 6 as part of the James Cultural Plaza Summer Series in what city?

A. Bluffton

B. Angola

C. Decatur

D. Auburn

7. Which of these productions is not scheduled to open at Arena Dinner Theatre in 2020? Hint: It is actually on the calendar for All For One Productions.

A. “The Explorers Club”

B. “Play On!”

C. “The Dreadful Journal of Phoebe Weems”

D. “Christmas Belles”

Some festivals have had to rearrange dates this year. Others, such as Three Rivers Festival, have been canceled. But these events are among those still on the calendar for 2020. Match the festival with its dates (as currently scheduled):

8. BBQ RibFest

9. Grabill Country Fair

10. Make It Your Own Mural Fest

11. BuskerFest

12. Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival

13. Harlan Days

A. Aug. 29

B. Sept. 10 to 12

C. July 30 to Aug. 2

D. Aug. 20 to Sept. 5

E. Aug. 6 to 8

F. Sept. 8 to 18

14. What day of the week does Christmas fall on this year?

A. Thursday

B. Friday

C. Saturday

D. Sunday

15. Which of these music acts is not currently scheduled to perform in the area this year? (Hint: This show was postponed to 2021.) Check out the music listings on the Calendar page of JournalGazette.net for dates and ticket info.

A. Styx

B. Gladys Knight

C. Ronnie Milsap

D. TobyMac

Each of the following titles is either a movie expected to be released this year or a new TV show announced to be part of a broadcast network's fall season (schedules are subject to change). Decide which are movies and which are TV shows. Hint: One of them is the next release in the James Bond franchise.

16. “Filthy Rich” – Wealth, power and religion collide in the lives of a famed Southern family.

17. “The King's Man” – A spy works to stop the plans of history's worst criminal masterminds.

18. “Big Sky” – A private detective and former cop search for two missing sisters.

19. “Free Guy” – A bank teller discovers he is living inside a video game.

20. “No Time to Die” – A spy is on the trail of a villain with dangerous new technology.

Answers: 1, D; 2, A; 3, B; 4, C; 5, D; 6, D; 7, C; 8, C; 9, B; 10, F; 11, A; 12, D; 13, E; 14, B; 15, A; 16, TV; 17, movie; 18, TV; 19, movie; 20, movie