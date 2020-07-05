Different kind of battlefield

On the afternoon of Sept. 11, 2001, Aimmie Jenkins was already mad, but soon she would be infuriated. She wanted to donate blood, but since she was only 16, she wasn't allowed without a parent's permission. Storming into the lobby to wait, she just happened to sit down next to a National Guard recruiter.

The next year, she found herself joining the Kansas Army National Guard. While serving in the Guard from 2002 to 2008, Jenkins learned to never play “the girl card.”

“I was not a woman, I was not a girl, I was not a princess, I was a soldier, and soldiers don't have genders, they don't have sexes,” she said. “They don't have any kind of view except 'soldier' – no Democrat, Republican – we were all green, and that's all that mattered. I would be the first to kick them in the kneecap if they screwed up, but they would also be the first to check me if I was like, 'I'm a girl.'”

She maintains that attitude today, working at Shepherd's House, a 40-bed transitional living facility that helps previously homeless veterans deal with addictions. At 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds, Jenkins may be the smallest person in the place, but she also might be the toughest.

Since coming to Shepherd's House as an intern in 2017, Jenkins has worked with more than 150 men. As the case manager and trauma counselor, she checks to make sure each is receiving every benefit he's due.

Because of her skills, Jenkins has been named an Elizabeth Dole Foundation fellow the past two years, attending conventions in Washington, D.C. The organization studies ways to help veteran care providers.

Jenkins is great at helping veterans find and receive their benefits because she knows the system from personal experience.

She's been known to directly and bluntly challenge politicians, medical providers, insurance companies and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She's quite adept at calling them out on any “crap” they try to spread, and does her best to cut through it.

“She's straightforward and to the point, and there's no (expletive),” said Army veteran Dylan Bellew from Dallas, Georgia. “She's about the mission first, which is to help veterans get better and obtain happiness and conquer their (post-traumatic stress disorder). She'll never ask you to do anything she won't do before you do it, and she'll share her story before asking you to tell yours.”

Jenkins, 34, helps men who have survived the hell of war by going into the fire of their soul, grabbing their hand and leading them out into peace.

“I deal with PTSD, and she made me do a little project that I was totally uncomfortable doing,” said Navy veteran Mike Perzanowski of Chicago. “I sent her a text while I was doing it and I said, 'You really suck!' and she responded, 'I'm not here to be your friend all the time. Sometimes you just have to get to work.' When I finished the assignment, man, was it freeing. She knows what the hell she's talking about.”

Partner on rocky road

Jenkins believes God gave her a purpose to help others because she's been through a few fires herself.

Marrying young, Jenkins had two children with an abusive husband. After the beatings, she would go talk to her horse, which she called Diamond because of an orange diamond on its white coat. One day, her husband was riding the horse and pulled the reins to the left but the horse went to the right and pinned him between a tree and a fence, breaking four of his ribs, five vertebrae, a tibia and fibula.

“So I knew if I left, he couldn't chase me,” Jenkins said.

She ended up leaving and later got a divorce.

While serving six years in the guard, she met Fort Wayne native and Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Jenkins at Fort Riley, Kansas, on Nov. 23, 2007. They were both military brats who'd come from broken homes, had already been divorced and relied on strong faiths. In fact, their first date was her asking him to church the next day. They married Feb. 21, 2009.

A cavalry scout in the 1st Infantry Division, 4th Cavalry Regiment, he'd eventually serve three tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan – 1,410 days in all – but she'd notice something else missing each time he came home.

“It could have been his compassion, his playfulness, his spunk,” she said. “I didn't understand it, and I wanted to connect with him, but I didn't know how. I wanted to love him the way he needed me to love him, but I didn't know how, so I went to school for it.”

After 14 years, Andrew Jenkins medically retired from the Army in 2016 with 100% disability because of PTSD, traumatic brain injury, back problems and nerve damage – at least those are his medical record highlights. Maintaining is a struggle.

“If I'm not working at it, I'm dead, because if I stop, I get worse, and if that happens, I die,” he said. “I've been at the end of a bottle and at the end of a rope. The second you stop trying to get better, then you get comfortable being where you are at and you start falling back down the hill. I am so sick of falling back down that d--- hill.”

Learning to do more

Andrew Jenkins works every day attending classes and getting treatment at the local VA hospital. He also constantly reaches out to other struggling veterans, partly because of the brotherhood and also to set an example for the couple's children.

In 2015, Aimmie Jenkins started earning a degree in military crisis and resilience from Liberty University. She's six classes shy of a graduate degree as a licensed clinical mental health counselor. Her eventual goal is to become a neurological psychologist.

Essentially, she trained to crawl inside Andrew's head.

“I kind of like it because when she does that, she helps me understand me,” her husband said. “She helps me understand why my feelings are off or why I can't feel these things, or more recently, why my emotions are coming back randomly when they wouldn't before.

“By her understanding me, she's helping me understand myself, and when I understand myself better, I can understand her better and we can become closer.”

It's not a one-way thing, she said. Andrew helped her deal with her abusive first marriage, childhood sexual trauma and military sexual trauma. He may not understand her stuff the way she does his, but it doesn't matter because he's her rock, she said. He also helps her with clients who are too stressed to sleep and often call him in the middle of the night. They know he's usually awake.

“He's a combat vet that you can talk to that you can relate to about the crap that you went through and the crap that you are going through on the home front,” Bellew said. “He's the same way.”

Both Jenkinses push veterans to work through their issues, and that requires toughness, along with love. Aimmie sometimes gets into screaming matches with clients. She can also cry or laugh with them, and she can be mean if necessary, because she won't allow them to quit. She never gave up on Andrew, and she won't give up on them.

“I've never met anybody who is so dedicated, so professional and sympathetic and caring to a veteran in need than her or Andrew,” Perzanowski said. “Some of the things I've gone through with her are very personal, and she dealt with them in a very compassionate way. You go to other government places, and they don't give a crap about you, it's all pretty much standard, impersonal and unprofessional.

“(The Jenkinses) understand a veteran the way others who haven't served just can't.”