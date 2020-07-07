Historic seamstress retires

Sometimes during a walk through the Johnny Appleseed Festival, the Huntington Pioneer Festival or any of the area's other Renaissance-style celebrations, Pendy Selking will turn to her husband, Ken, and say, “Oh, I think that's one of my dresses that just walked by.”

Selking, 77, is wrapping up a remarkable career with her hobby that became a passion. For about the last 20 years, the Decatur seamstress has recreated more than 100 period-piece outfits, including 84 women's dresses. She's probably best-known for the 10 dresses made to represent those worn by famed Indiana naturalist and author Gene Stratton-Porter.

Before her death in 1924 at age 61, Stratton-Porter wrote 27 books, including eight nature books, based on explorations around her residences near the Limberlost Swamp in Geneva and Sylvan Lake near Rome City.

“She's popular around here because of the two sites, but she was also a very, very tough woman and people appreciate that,” Selking said. “I admire the woman for her causes. I don't know if I could have done what she did.”

As an example, Selking said when Stratton-Porter wrote one of her first books, the publishers thought Gene was a male and asked to meet. (Gene is short for Geneva.) When they showed up and discovered Gene was a female, they demanded that her husband sign her contract. Though he knew nothing about the books at the time, he signed the contract.

Selking has all of Stratton-Porter's books, and they inspired her sewing hobby after she'd taken classes at Kendallville High School. She moved to Decatur 30 years ago when she married Ken, who was an Air Force officer. Each time he deployed overseas, she'd head to her sewing room to help pass the time.

She was once asked to attend and present at a Stratton-Porter tea at Limberlost. Instead of simply speaking and telling stories, Selking decided to give the audience a representation of the type of clothing Stratton-Porter wore during different eras of her life and explorations.

Tremendous research was required, which included finding pictures of Stratton-Porter, deciding on accurate colors and materials used at the time and then sewing it all together in the appropriate styles, including undergarments.

“She wanted to make sure everything was historically accurate so she could give the best representation of history that she could,” said Tiffany Parker, northern regional director of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites. “Most people when they do those interpretations wear modern underwear, like if you go to a Renaissance fair, they would be wearing the outerwear, but the undergarments would most likely be modern. Pendy would talk about how the undergarments worked, the type of shoes they wore and how they put the shoes on. She was very, very detailed, which is why so many people enjoyed what she did.”

Selking admitted she'd cheat a little to help make her models more comfortable and the clothes easier to get in and out of. She'd do that by sewing a zipper in back so they wouldn't have to undo the nearly 20 front buttons or wear the girdles of the time period.

Some of the Stratton-Porter clothing Selking recreated includes a swamp outfit, a mourning dress, a peacock blue dress, a wedding dress, a California dress from her filmmaking period, an American Indian-style dress and a Civil War-era dress. She has no idea how much money she's invested.

But her demand for detail is important to audiences.

“It took you back to Gene's time and actually let you see it right in front of you being worn so you could get a feel for what it might have been like to live in that era,” said Curt Burnette, naturalist and program developer at Limberlost. “It's actually what she wore out into the swamps, which no other woman was doing at that time. It just made it more real than simply talking about it. You could see it.”

Because of the quality of her productions and presentations, Selking estimates she's made nearly 100 appearances at northeast Indiana libraries, retirement homes and museums.

So now Selking is packing up her collections, including two hand-cranked Singer sewing machines and two German Pfaff sewing machines. Some of her creations will continue to be on sale at Yvonne Marie's Antique Mall in Decatur. Some of her Stratton-Porter dresses will be donated.

She's already been to every state, but wants to travel more with Ken and family. She's interested in mystery trips, and it's time to build some new memories, she said.

“She's a fascinating woman and with her passion for portraying history the way she does, I've never met anyone like her,” Parker said. “We know there'll never be another Pendy.”