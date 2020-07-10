Maintaining momentum: Arts community hopeful area will continue to embrace arts

A bump in the road, not a stop sign.

That's how members of the area arts community are looking at the COVID-19 pandemic, which arrived during a time of increased momentum for the arts in northeast Indiana. Interest in public art, especially, has seen a boom with murals and sculptures popping up in communities across the region.

Arts United President Susan Mendenhall says the arts drive quality of life and quality of place. Those are areas that have a big effect on our community.

“For the last 10 to 15 years, Fort Wayne has seen enormous success in revitalizing its downtown and, frankly, our economy, because we have invested in quality of life and quality of place in such a way that renewed our spirit and renewed our pride about our community,” she says. “And as a result, businesses want to locate here, talent wants to locate here and people are returning to their hometown or making the choice to stay here in Fort Wayne or northeast Indiana.”

Arts United is working closely with 17 other arts and culture organizations in the area that last year had a combined attendance of about 905,000 with about 800 employees and an economic impact of about $50 million, Mendenhall says. So ensuring the long-term sustainability of arts and culture nonprofits is key for the Arts United, which is working with groups on topics including safety protocols, innovation and fundraising.

Local arts programming is going to look different for a while as local health officials say social distancing should continue for at least a year, Mendenhall says. That likely means the public will be seeing smaller projects and more virtual programs well into 2021, if not beyond.

Forced to pivot

From selling to displaying and even creating work, the pandemic has forced artists to change how they do things.

“Pivot” is the word being used often by local fine artist and public art expert Alex Hall, who says her business model has always had to be adaptive.

Each year by this time, Hall has been on the road – sometimes for several months – to participate in art shows and festivals around the country. She normally sets up her booth with paintings and prints at about a dozen shows a year. This year, they are all canceled except for the Covington Art Fair, which has been postponed to Aug. 22 and 23 at the Covington Plaza shopping center on West Jefferson Boulevard.

For artists like Hall, the loss won't just be in immediate sales. The art fairs are also key for making in-person contacts that can lead to commissioned work later.

The closure and scaled-back capacity of restaurants that display area artists' work has also contributed to reduced visibility during the pandemic.

But there are still ways for artists to have their work seen. Many, including Hall, have websites to sell work.

Though Angela Green, gallery coordinator at the Garrett Museum of Art, has heard some artists be concerned that people will only shop online now, she thinks there could be some benefits as people explore new ways to buy art.

Maybe they see someone post work on Instagram and look to see what else that artist has to offer for sale.

“I think people are going to buy from the smaller business artists that just have an online presence,” she says. “I know I did.”

In recent weeks, galleries and museums have been able to reopen in Indiana, albeit at reduced capacity through at least July 17 according to the state's reopening plan.

The Garrett museum has a spotlight area for regional artists, which Green says can help artists keep their name out there. Perhaps seeing the work of a local artist would lead people to visit that artist's studio or website to see what else they have to offer, for example.

Fort Wayne Museum of Art's Paradigm Gallery shop also offers the work of regional artists, as do a number of galleries in the area.

But as the economic effects of the pandemic continue to be felt, artists know people aren't going to have as much money to buy art, no matter where it is being sold.

“I rely on all tiers of the economic strata,” Hall says. “I have people that buy at a $20 price point and I have people that buy at a $1,000 price point, and every single one of those buyers is important to me.”

She knows that buyers at all levels are going to be seeing the same income and business changes she is, which will lead to a change in how they spend.

“So we're all intertwined, and I am so sad to think that people would have to decide between the purchase of art and the purchase of things they need to provide for their family,” Hall says.

Funding challenges

“Obviously the pandemic has touched pretty much every part of everyone's lives,” says Maria Davis, downtown services coordinator for the city of Angola. “And art is no exception to that.”

One of the main issues she has seen is fundraising, especially money that would usually come from small-business owners. Davis is familiar with the struggles small businesses are facing – her husband owns a shop in downtown Angola.

Last year, the city launched several arts projects including Imagine Alley, a space refurbished into an outdoor gallery that can be used for small events. There is also Sculptures Angola, which brings a new set of sculptures to the city's downtown square in the summer and along the U.S. 20 West Maumee Corridor, which branches off from the square, in the fall. The sculptures remain in place for a year.

To adapt to fundraising challenges, Angola is trying to self-fund its public art projects this year with grants and other funding sources such as money that had been budgeted for now-canceled events including a Fourth of July parade.

Most arts organizations rely on grants and donations for programming.

They will need to be resilient in the long term and nimble in the short term, Mendenhall says. How each adapts to the challenges created by the pandemic will be different. Some larger organizations are in a stronger financial situation.

Though a pandemic isn't something anyone was prepared for, arts groups can look at data from times such as the Great Recession and 9/11 to get an idea of what to expect financially.

For a while during times like those, some dollars that might have gone to arts and culture groups are shifted to health and human services programs, Mendenhall says.

People are also forced to make decisions based on their own financial circumstances, which might include a reduction or complete loss of disposable income. That affects their ability to buy a show ticket, go to museums and restaurants or be a part of community activities.

Maintaining relationships with donors and patrons is key, Mendenhall says. From looking at past behaviors of donors and audiences, Arts United knows that organizations that maintain higher communication will be in a better position to recover. Those relationships are the most important asset a group has.

Green says the Garrett Museum of Art's donations usually come in the form of memberships, and Green says almost all annual renewal forms sent during the past few months have come back with a check.

She was also pleased to see groups benefit from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne's #GivingTuesdayNow campaign May 5. The fundraising effort raised more than $700,000 for more than 100 nonprofit organizations.

More than 5,000 donors contributed to the campaign in which nonprofits were able to make specific requests for projects to continue their missions during the pandemic.

Even small donations are appreciated, organizations say. When the pandemic forced organizations to begin canceling concerts and stage productions in the spring, ticket-holders were encouraged to consider the price of their ticket to be a donation instead of asking for a refund.

Programs like Arts United's AmplifyArt twice-yearly crowdfunding campaigns also help raise money through large and small donations for local arts projects. The current campaign, which runs through Saturday, is raising money for projects in the Make It Your Own Mural Fest, which will include the creation of murals in 11 counties in northeast Indiana in September.

The fundraising effort began with $500 in seed money from 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, which recently added another $500 for each of the murals. The credit union is also matching money raised up to $1,500 for each project.

Each county has a goal of raising $3,000 in the campaign that began June 11, but only Allen and Kosciusko counties have met that, according to a tally Thursday morning on the campaign's website, www.artsunited.org/amplify.

The AmplifyArt campaign has also raised more than $12,000 for the general festival project. That money will be allocated as needed.

Sculptures Angola and Imagine Alley are among recipients of money from previous AmplifyArt campaigns.

Some grant organizations have switched gears from funding arts projects to supporting small-business initiatives and artist relief funds for gig workers that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

As money from grants goes elsewhere and fundraising slows, Hall wonders what the trickle-down effect will be in a couple of years.

“I don't know if there's a good recipe to fix it,” she says. But she is hopeful that the people and organizations she works with will make it through to the other side.

Travel concerns

Travel is also a concern, especially for artists who want or need to be on-site to install work. Artists want to know that it will be safe for them to come to the area and do the work.

It was a question that came up during planning for this year's Sculptures Angola installation, which was completed June 26. Though last year's launch of the project included a community gathering, no reception was planned around this year's unveiling.

Public safety is the most important thing, Angola Mayor Richard Hickman says.

Hall, who is the manager of Art This Way and is involved with Mural Fest, says though the organizations she works with are still dedicated to bringing in high-caliber art, the pandemic has changed the way they are able to recruit artists.

Art This Way, which focuses on alley activation projects in downtown Fort Wayne, brought in Germany-based artist 1010 and Rochester, New York-based Shawn Dunwoody to create mural projects last year. The organization had a contract for an international artist to come to the city and create a mural this year, but concerns about health and safety have put the project on hold, possibly until 2021. The artist will be announced when a date is set.

There have also been mixed sentiments from artists about Mural Fest, a collaboration between Arts United and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. The festival's original plan included meet-and-greet opportunities with artists, but many have told organizers they are more interested in virtual discussions than in-person gatherings where there could be concerns about social distancing.

Two muralist teams for the festival were announced this week, including KEY DETAIL. The husband and wife team of Andrei Krautsou and Julia Yu-Baba are Belarus natives based in New York.

Local artists Jerrod and Kara Tobias of Tobias Studios will also be creating a mural during the festival. It has not been announced which counties the artists will work in.

Hall says it is likely the festival will include more local artists instead of people coming into the area to create pieces. But artists that have said yes to being a part of the festival feel comfortable that there will be protocols in place such as cordons to keep the audience at a social distance and artists coming in their own vehicles.

After an initial dip in applicants for public art projects such as the Art This Way murals on the former Utopian Coffee building on Pearl Street, Hall says there has been an uptick as artists start to look ahead.

'Can be healing'

Though Hickman says the pandemic is an enemy we're all fighting, he thinks people are still interested in the arts, which look to be a big part of Angola's plans for the future.

The Mayor's Arts Council will resume meetings soon after taking a break because of the pandemic.

He says that with all the lakes and tourism in northeast Indiana, arts and entrepreneurship are a good fit for the Angola area, which includes Trine University.

“It just seems it's natural for this to become more of an artist community as well as utilizing the university for the entrepreneurial side,” Hickman says.

Davis believes the transformation into an art community will attract residents and add beauty to the area. Building that creative economy is like putting together the pieces of a puzzle, she says. That includes public art; efforts such as an online entrepreneurship program for women and girls; and Enterprise Pointe, a project from Keller Development that will offer affordable housing and work spaces for artists and entrepreneurs. It is projected to open mid-2021.

When talking about the future of the arts in our area, Hall is optimistic. She is buoyed by events like the recent project in which temporary murals were created on plywood covering some downtown Fort Wayne businesses amid protests that followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man that died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

The first weekend of protests, starting May 30, had left some windows broken and others covered to prevent damage, but about 100 people gathered the following weekend for an Art This Way project to paint messages of peace, unity and positivity on about 30 sections of the plywood. The impromptu event drew many members of the community who came out to watch the artists work or look at the finished pieces in the days that followed.

“(It) proved Fort Wayne is ready for this, Fort Wayne wants this, Fort Wayne is excited about the arts,” Hall says. “We haven't lost that momentum. So I think we're going to be just fine. This is just a really weird time.”

Mendenhall also has a positive view – not just about how the arts will look in a few years, but about what they mean right now.

Even as the pandemic began, arts and culture were a source of comfort, she says. People's kitchen tables became arts studios, children used chalk to create messages on sidewalks and people recorded themselves playing music to share with the world.

In addition to the pandemic, Mendenhall notes that this is also an important time as the country has discussions about racism.

“I do believe that arts and culture can be healing, but it can also be an important platform for dialogue,” Mendenhall says.

cmcmaken@jg.net