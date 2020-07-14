Budding cartoonist makes sale

It's always a great thing when an artist is appreciated for their work. It's even better when that artist can sell said work.

After I published the story of Carter Heiselmann, the 10-year-old who created the comic strip “Chicken Strips,” in early June, he went from a budding comic creator to actually selling his first piece of work in a matter of a week.

An art collector in Churubusco wanted to be the first one to buy Carter's comic. He sent Carter $20 for the strip.

“And he spent it right away,” Carter's mother, Liz, says of the money.

“I was extremely happy, of course,” Carter says.

Carter says he sent David Cooper four strips to choose from and Cooper chose a strip about the COVID-19 quarantine.

“I'm fine with that,” Carter says of Cooper only buying one. “At least someone bought a 'Chicken Strips.'”

Cooper says he has been collecting art and other items for many years. “If I like it, and I can afford it, I'll buy it,” Cooper says.

When he saw Carter's comic, he thought that Indiana could have another Jim Davis, creator of “Garfield.” So he decided he had to have one.

Out of the four comic panels he was sent, Cooper chose the quarantine theme because of the current times and the fact the strip only had “Chicken” as the title and not “Chicken Strips.” Cooper laughs when he points out the omission. But now he says he has the very first sold copy of the comic.

The 72-year-old's home is filled with all different types of art, furniture, statues and other items. Some are worth a lot, some are worth only what Cooper sees in them. “It's an addiction to me,” Cooper says.

Almost every inch of space on the walls in every room are covered in paintings, while his basement, well, he has run out of room. Cooper describes it as “organized chaos.”

Cooper got started collecting art when he found an oil lamp in an abandoned Catholic school in Ege in Noble County, where he was raised. “That kind of started my interest in things,” he says.

After high school, he eventually went to work for Dana Corp. and worked his way up to becoming the district sales manager in New York, where he and his wife, Valerie, moved. Since he traveled for his job, in addition to being in New York, Cooper was able to experience a variety of art and visit antique stores.

“I got to see people with different attitudes of art,” Cooper says.

Cooper and his wife, along with their two children, moved back to Indiana to take care of his mother. He is now retired and is able to spend a lot more time on his collection.

He has a love of auctions, where he has made many of his best finds. Cooper also loves to research the pieces that he acquires. He used his love and knowledge of art by becoming a docent at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Cooper says he loved helping children discover art and to really think about what they were seeing.

That's why he was so impressed with Carter's work, “to have a child want to do that,” he says. Cooper saw value in what Carter was doing and he wanted to be a part of helping an artist's work be discovered.

Carter's father, Fer, also has made his son's work more readily available by launching a Facebook page for Chicken Strips. And if you want to help a budding comic artist, you can like the page at www.facebook.com/Chicken-Strips-101552144943039 or check it out on Twitter at @ChickenStripsCH.

Who knows maybe Carter will be the next Jim Davis. If there's room for a lasagna-eating cat, why not a cheese-eating chicken?

Terri Richardson writes about area residents and happenings that affect their lives in this column that publishes every other week. Email her at trich@jg.net or call 461-8304.