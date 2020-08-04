New heart opens possibilities

When the doctors finally say she's sound, the first thing Rainey Leckrone wants to do is ride a roller coaster. She's 20 years old and has never had the chance to ride one, only hearing of the thrill from her friends.

“I can't wait,” she said with the exuberance of someone much younger. “We're going to start small, but then ... I'll probably go to Six Flags in Wisconsin. I am so excited.”

That's only first on the list as there's been a whole lifetime of things Leckrone hasn't been able to do.

Because she was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, in which her left ventricle never developed, Leckrone underwent four heart surgeries before she was 2 to allow her heart's right side to handle the blood flow for the non-working left side.

For 19 years, she has lived with always being told “No” she couldn't do this or that because there was a risk her heart couldn't handle it. No physical education classes, no sports, no flying cross country or overseas, “No” to just about everything, especially for the last three months while she's been confined to her Riley Children's Hospital room in Indianapolis. Only looking at the outside world through the window with no friends that can visit, only mom and dad, who can visit one at a time.

“Even before, I wasn't able to go to the store,” she said, “I'd have to lug my oxygen everywhere and sit in a scooter and get stared at all day. I couldn't walk up the stairs. If I lost my breath, it would take me four hours to get it back and then I'd have to take a nap.”

But hopefully for not much longer. On June 2 during a 12-hour surgery, Leckrone received a heart transplant. When she woke up, her father told her to look down and nodded toward her fingers. For the first time in her life, they were pink and not blue or purple because of insufficient blood and oxygen flow. Her nails and hair are growing out two- or three-times faster than she's used to.

Heart failure meant her lips were a very pale pink, but now they are bright red and look like she's always wearing lipstick.

The Children's Organ Transplant Association is hosting a fundraising site for Leckrone to help with medical costs. People can donate at cota.org/campaigns/COTAforRaineysFight

“Everybody is going to say this about their kids, but she is so full of life and she has taken this entire situation from birth and just kind of rolled with it for the most part,” said her father, Garrett Leckrone. “She has the ability to make friends in a minute and she remembers every name, which blows my mind. There's a lot of ways I wish I was more like her. It's hard to ever be around her and not have a smile on your face for whatever reason.”

And she's feeling better now than she has since age 10, and continues to get stronger by the day. Finally, she's no longer dealing with chest pain, shortness of breath and dizziness. Usually, she could stay awake for a normal day but then have to sleep for two.

She's suddenly got enough energy to make it through the day, even when she's active throughout. She's looking forward to walking her dog, Molly, finishing the one class she needs to graduate from her beloved North Side High School (she dropped out because of a lack of energy), trying Indian food and flying so she can sit on a beach in San Diego.

“She seems to be taking it a whole lot better than I am,” her mother, Susan Keegan, said with a laugh. “No matter what she does, she takes the hard way, but she's a bit of a fighter. She feels better than she ever has so she's excited about it.”

Leckrone is looking forward to hugging her best friend Kay Banta instead of talking to her via phone. She wants to visit other friends in person, in Michigan, rather than just playing video games with them online. She can't wait to hug her big brother Garrett in person instead of just saying “I love you” over the computer or when he can make a visit every other week.

She wants to explore her future. Because of a weakened immune system to allow her new heart to adjust, she probably won't be able to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher. Instead, she'll consider cosmetology or maybe marine biology or maybe ... just about anything. After not being able to define anything in her life for so long, she now gets a chance to define almost everything.

“I just want people to know that no matter what you go through, no matter what it is, we are all different but with the same heart,” Leckrone said. “Even though I have a different one from the way I started, we still have a connection. We are still growing together and everybody needs to grow together instead of just being so hateful all the time.

“You need to know that it's OK to cry sometimes. Anything that you do is part of you. If you want to make a good or a bad choice, bad choices are good choices that were overshadowed by darkness, but you can always change them no matter what.”