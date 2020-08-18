Lakeside staff's joyful work

A violent late spring storm last year cracked the top part of a 100-plus-year-old willow tree in Lakeside Park and slung it to the grass. There was talk about maybe cutting the rest down and starting over with another tree, but gardener Nicole Roth decided something special could happen instead.

As a way to honor her mentor Josie Dellinger's 20 years' working in the park, Roth proposed making the tree into a Little Free Library, which allows people to take a book and return a book for free.

With help from several maintenance staff members, the remaining 12-foot-tall base was evened off, and space for three shelves was carved out. With a snazzy roof and a beautiful paint job, the completed project looks like it could easily be inspired by one of the tales from the books inside.

With help from friends and teachers who live in the area, part of Roth's mission is keeping the library stocked. Kids from the neighborhood frequently use the books.

“It's extremely fulfilling what I get to do,” Roth said.

She's been working at Lakeside 18 years, the last seven as the full-time gardener. She started at age 22, helping Dellinger during summers, and fell into a full-time spot even though she was studying psychology at IPFW.

“I like being outdoors and I like being around all the flowers and the water and seeing everybody out and about appreciating what we do,” she said. “I just kind of fell in love with it.”

And now she's in charge of the place where maybe 100 couples marry each year. There's usually one or two every weekend from April through October, mostly in the sunken gardens which feature about 2,500 flowers, a colonnade and ponds over about 31/2 acres.

Lakeside Park began in 1908 and the sunken garden was developed in 1912. The original design was created by parks superintendent Adolf Jaenicke in 1920, and Lakeside was named a National Rose Garden in 1928.

Part of Roth's job is to maintain those standards with help from assistant Austin Barton and seasonal helper Eddie Palmer. They work every weekday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and rarely stand still despite the heat while they touch up the different areas over 26 acres, watering the flowers or cutting the grass. It's a year-round job that includes cleaning out the lakes, weeding the flower beds and making sure everything is picture perfect.

“They are really passionate individuals who really care about what they are doing,” said Chad Shaw, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department superintendent of Landscape and Horticulture. “They are invested in the neighborhood through the park. They have gotten to know a lot of the residents who are in and out of that park on a daily basis.”

Shaw knows how special the park is. He got married there 18 years ago.

In 2006, the sunken gardens were basically reconstructed for $628,000. Many of the flowers came from the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department's greenhouses, which are managed by Lynda Heavrin. Each year she grows about 50,000 flowers for the parks department, the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and various school programs in a 30,000-square foot facility in Lawton Park with the help of two full-time gardeners, one seasonal worker and a constant flow of volunteers, up to 30 per week in the late winter and early spring.

She asks for the gardeners' plans by September so she can get seed ordered, and the greenhouse staff will start growing flowers for the spring as early as November, using a large Excel spreadsheet to keep everything in order.

“We are really fortunate to have the greenhouse, otherwise we would be buying all those plants, and that would be really difficult to do,” Shaw said.

While working at the conservatory, Heavrin went back to school to earn a horticulture degree from Purdue University at age 38. She's been in the greenhouse 20 years.

“Most gardeners work as seasonals for a long time before they are hired in,” she said. “People retire, they don't normally quit these jobs. They usually put in their time and learn just by doing it. We are all doing this because we love it.”

Because they are the ones who have to take care of the plants and flowers, tradition says the gardeners get to create their own designs for the parks. Whenever there are big changes requested, such as the tree library, Shaw and landscape supervisor Eric Ummel are consulted.

Ummel rented Lakeside recently for a photo shoot celebrating his parents' 50th anniversary.

“It's not a bunch of lip service from me; I think it's a beautiful park and they do a great job,” he said. “That area is special to them and means something to them, like it's their neighborhood. Anytime that you have people like that, it's important to them and those are usually very high performers.”

Roth was married in the park 16 years ago, and part of her goal is to make it as beautiful for today's brides as Dellinger made it for her. COVID-19 put them a little behind in the spring, then dry weather made things a little more difficult this summer, but they are getting close to her expectations.

“The neighbors are very involved in what we are doing day-to-day,” Roth said. “We have a lot of people who regularly walk through the park and keep an eye on it. You get to be friends with a lot of them and hear stories about their grandkids and dogs. We want to keep the park nice. It's exhausting, but it's rewarding, too.”

Part of the rewards are seeing the wedding or graduation photos or magazine spreads. Then there are special opportunities like coming up with the idea for the library tree. One day an elderly man walking by stopped Roth to ask if she was responsible for the project.

“My son doesn't live here anymore, but he lives in Seattle,” the man said. “He got married under that tree and everybody is so happy you weren't just tearing it down.

“When he comes back to Fort Wayne, he wants to bring his son and sit under that tree and read to him.”