Artist shares her love of barns

When I first traveled to Indiana, with my soon-to-be husband, I couldn't believe how flat the land was.

I'm from the mountains, and flat land, at least pieces that go for miles, are few and far between.

The other thing I couldn't believe was the number of barns.

Unfortunately, there's not as many of them as there once was. It's estimated that there are fewer than a tenth of the number of barns that once dotted the Hoosier landscape a century ago.

Indiana still has more barns per square mile than all but five other states, but they are disappearing fast. Especially those that are considered historic – some built in the 1800s. One example is the polygonal and round barns. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana once had more round barns than any other state, with 219 of them being built between 1874 to 1936 throughout the state. As of 2017, there were only 73 of these historic barns remaining.

Gwen Gutwein has made it her mission to know a thing or two about these historic barns. Well, actually, she now knows a lot more than two things after spending the last 16 years trekking across Indiana to find historic barns and then preserving them on canvas.

Gutwein is not a farmer, but a painter who has had a love for barns since she was a child.

It was this reason that she began her self-launched project in 2004, taking her to all 92 counties and producing 186 paintings.

She has put them all in a book, “Heritage Barns of Indiana,” which will be published before the end of the year.

In addition to painting the barns, Gutwein also set out to collect the history of the buildings she featured, “so people can see how beautiful barns are,” she says.

The 69-year-old grew up in Francisville, where her family had a barn. She and her nine brothers and sisters would often play in the barn, she says. Gutwein's eyes light up as she talks about the games they would play and climbing into the hay loft. Unfortunately, the barn burned down when Gutwein was 12.

It was these memories, and the fact that she was noticing more barns falling into disrepair or being torn down, that spurred her to start the barn project.

“It's sad because we lose so much; ... we lose history and heritage,” she says about the barns that are lost.

Gutwein would find some barns by contacting the Purdue Extension office, historical societies and the DNR. However, her best resource was the Indiana Gazetteer, which provides detailed topographical maps of Indiana's counties, including every little dirt road and small creek. Gutwein figured if she followed the curviest roads and farms that were located near water, she would most likely find the historic barns she was looking for. “By golly, that's where I'd find them,” she says.

Gutwein would then seek permission of the barn owner, and would often have the opportunity to talk to them about the history of the barn. The majority of her paintings were done plein air and on-site. “You can capture so much more with painting,” she says. There were times because of the lighting and the weather that she was forced to take a photo and paint the barn later.

She was able to paint at least two barns in every county, except for four where she was only able to paint one barn. To make up for the shortage, she painted extra barns in other counties, including Allen County.

Gutwein did her last painting in 2016. “It feels so good to be at this point, ... this finale,” she says.

Her favorite barn is on the cover of the book. It is in Jefferson County and is a stone barn with hand-hewn chestnut wood, she says.

Through her work with the project, Gutwein, who also teaches art, helped form the Indiana Barn Foundation in 2014. The organization has grown over the years and works to preserve historic barns by giving barn owners matching grants to do repairs on their barns.

Gutwein says many people don't know the history of barns. She believes her book will help people realize the importance of these buildings and why they should be saved. “It's going to stir more interest in barns.”

Gutwein is planning on a exhibit of her work at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and people can buy her paintings on her website, gwengutwein.com.

But for her, it's not about the money. “It's about getting it out there,” she says of the barns' history.

