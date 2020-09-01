Longtime Community Band oboist retires

Twenty-seven years ago, David DeWeese retired from REA Magnet Wire Co. after nearly 30 years of service in the company's sales and marketing department. But that was not the first time he had retired.

Before that he retired from the Navy after 14 years as a supply officer, including two tours at sea near the end of the Korean Conflict.

DeWeese left REA on a buy-out when the company was in the process of being sold and not long after that he was asked by a crosstown competitor, Essex Wire Co., to join their marketing department. Nine years later, he retired a third time.

His fourth retirement, which he says is definitely his last, was from the Fort Wayne Area Community Band, where he has played oboe for 30 years.

“What made me decide to hang it up was the fact that because of COVID-19 the band had not been able to practice or perform concerts since March and the prospect of it getting back in business any time soon seemed unlikely,” DeWeese says. “On top of that, I've been the oldest person in the band for a couple decades and I turn 90 on Oct. 7. In addition, my fingers don't work as well as they used to and my eyesight isn't that great anymore either. The time is right.”

To show how final this retirement is, DeWeese even sold his oboe.

“If it's Tuesday night, it's Community Band rehearsal night at Purdue Fort Wayne,” he says. “I first got acquainted with the Community Band when I saw them performing at Freimann Square during the Three Rivers Festival in July 1990. It looked like it might be a lot of fun. Before joining up, however, I signed myself up for lessons with the second chair oboist of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra because I hadn't played, with the exception of a pickup group in the Navy, since the University of Cincinnati marching band in 1948.

“It was pretty much like riding a bike. It came back to me and over the years the band has been lots of fun and totally enjoyable. I borrowed an oboe for a couple years before purchasing one. When I joined there were around 70 members. It has grown to more than 90 now and there are a lot of really talented players. The summer concert music was always fun while the winter concert works were much more difficult and challenging. But that's what made us all better players.”

When the principal oboist moved away and got married, DeWeese took over the first chair, which he held for eight years until the prior first chair moved back to Fort Wayne and rejoined the band.

After getting back into music DeWeese immersed himself. He became a member of Mizpah Shrine, joined the Shrine Band, later became its president and volunteered to drive children and their parents to hospitals in Chicago and Cincinnati for treatment. He also played in the American Legion Post 47 Band, the state's only American Legion band, and performed in a woodwind trio for many years. When he and his wife, Betty, who died in 2010, spent winters in Florida, he took his oboe along and played with the Port Charlotte Community Band and the Port Charlotte Pops Orchestra.

“My wife was a really good sport. She put up with me attending a lot of rehearsals and performances over the years,” he said.

DeWeese, who was born in Ohio, took piano and violin lessons at an early age. “My father played violin and he thought I should do the same. It just wasn't my thing. I started on the oboe in fifth grade. I played it through high school and during football season switched to alto saxophone for marching band. While earning my bachelor's degree in business administration at the University of Cincinnati, I played in the school's marching band one year.

“Music has been an important part of my life for the past 30 years and the Community Band has been at the center of it. It was very rewarding and mind-stimulating. Though I won't be performing with the band any more, I will certainly be in attendance when they return to presenting concerts.”