Sensory friendly activities, calming tent part of inclusivity at Promenade

Accessibility was a key idea throughout the development of Promenade Park, which opened last summer with features for the visually impaired, people with mobility issues and those with sensory-processing challenges.

That mission has continued as Riverfront Fort Wayne created programming for the park with more activities and features coming for people with sensory challenges.

Programming and events manager Megan Butler, whose youngest son is autistic, knows the struggles of taking family out to an event then having to leave because one of its members with sensory challenges needs a break. She doesn't want families to go through that at Promenade.

Butler has seen what other organizations in town have done such as sensory-friendly days at Science Central or performances by theater and dance groups.

“Our challenge, of course, was 'How can you make the outdoors sensory friendly?'” she says. “We can't really control our lighting or sound the way an indoor performance or attraction can.”

So Riverfront began working to create a mobile sensory room, the Calm Water Sensory Tent, which will be available at Promenade events in the spring or summer next year.

The 10-foot-by-10-foot tent, which was provided through a grant from AWS, will have special furniture, calming lights, sounds and sights to help sooth a person in need of a break from the noise and crowd of a large event. People can sign up with a volunteer staffing the tent to spend a set period of time inside. If it is already occupied, there will be a waiting area with professional sensory toys. Switches inside the tent will allow its occupants to change the lighting colors, sounds and other features.

It will “give them back some control over what they are experiencing in an otherwise very chaotic environment where there are tons of people and tons of activities going on right outside the tent,” event coordinator Brooklyn Biaszke says.

She says it is a soothing experience whether someone has sensory challenges or not. People with sensory challenges also include the elderly and people with dementia.

The tent's introduction was delayed by the pandemic, but Biaszke says it will be available starting in spring or summer of next year.

Starting in the spring, earmuffs will also be available during events at Promenade for people with sensory challenges related to sound. Those will be able to be checked out for a deposit.

Riverfront staff have participated in a cooperative with the AWS Foundation where local organizations get together and share sensory-friendly ideas and tips.

“It's great to be aware of what else is going on around town that people who enjoy sensory friendly events can go to, and also to continue to improve our program,” Biaszke says.

Being a part of that group was helpful as Riverfront was starting its planning for the sensory tent, she says. Staff was able to connect with the YMCA, which has its own sensory room at its Jackson R. Lehman location. They got a tour of the room and were able to see the YMCA manual for its operation. The YMCA also introduced Riverfront to manufacturers of specialty equipment.

Though the tent and ear muffs won't debut until next year, some Riverfront programming this fall is looking to make people with sensory challenges feel welcome at Promenade.

There are two workshops this month for ages 8 and older to make sensory-friendly toys. On Sept. 10, participants can learn to make stress balls and aromatherapy play dough; on Sept. 24, they will create a rain stick and galaxy jar with soothing swirls of color.

Today is the deadline to register for the first workshop, and registration is due Sept. 17 for the second. The cost is $20 for one workshop or $35 if you register for both at the same time. Children younger than 16 must register with an adult. Go to RiverfrontFW.org for details on how to register.

Riverfront will offer a sensory-friendly event from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 25 during Night of Lights.

The annual holiday lighting celebration with its noise and crowds downtown can be a strain on people with a sensory challenge. But the event at Promenade's pavilion will be a peaceful, 10- to 15-minute light show with meditation in a more intimate space than the rest of the Night of Light events, event coordinator Andrea Douthitt says.

Tickets for a session are $5 per person and can be purchased at the door.

The toy workshops and Night of Lights event are open to all members of the public, and the sensory tent will be available for anyone to check out if it is not occupied.

Riverfront wants to raise awareness about sensory overload so the public will realize that someone acting differently at an event isn't necessarily a “naughty child” or “immature adult” – they may be someone with a sensory challenge that needs a calming break.

Helping the public understand those challenges is a step toward a more inclusive community that incorporates people with challenges of all kinds into all events, Butler says. It's not just about having one special sensory-friendly day.

“We really believe that inclusivity means more than just singling people out and saying 'Here's your thing that we made for you,'” she says. “Inclusivity really needs to mean that we're all comfortable being next to, around, talking to, interacting with people that are very different than us.”

