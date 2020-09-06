Summer Album 2020: Readers share photos from recent months

When we think about the summer of 2020 decades from now, the first word that comes to mind will probably be “pandemic.” COVID-19 canceled festivals, concerts and other events across the region as health guidelines and a statewide mask mandate redefined how we interact with each other in what is a highly social time of year.

But area residents still found ways to enjoy the summer, whether it was watching fireworks displays from a social distance, splashing in the water or taking a hike in nature's beauty.

And although they might not have traveled as far as they would have if the pandemic wasn't a factor, residents still got on the road for weddings, hobbies and family fun.

The Journal Gazette asked readers to share photos of their summer. Here are some of their shots to remember the summer.

