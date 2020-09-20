Hatching a century farm

Meandering down the country roads of Grabill, one can easily be transported back to a time when traffic was a little more horse and buggy than it is today.

Branching off one of these roads is a driveway that leads to a home and a series of outbuildings where Sauder Feeds has long been making agricultural history.

It celebrates its 100th year in business this year, but more than that, it celebrates remaining a family-owned business that has been passed down from generation to generation.

The farm is one of many across Indiana that can call itself a century farm. According to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, more than 5,500 family farms that are 100 years or older have received its Hoosier Homestead Award since 1976. The award celebrates farms that have remained in the family all those years. And more farms apply for the award every year.

“To keep that amount of land – 20 acres – in a family, generation after generation, is remarkable,” says Regan Holtsclaw, communications director for the agriculture department, adding that some of the farms have been around longer than Indiana has been a state. “Businesses are growing and expanding; it's nice every year that we still get to do this.”

Over the last 100 years, Sauder Feeds has survived a number of challenges, including several fires, the Depression, bankruptcy of its largest customer, health issues, corn crop failures, aging machinery and now COVID-19. But through it all, Kathy Sauder, who is married to third-generation owner Jerry I. Sauder, says it is the family's faith in God and the importance placed on family that has contributed to the longevity of the company, which started out as a chick hatchery with a single incubator.

“Our story really begins when Jerry H. Sauder began hatching baby chicks in the dining room of his parents' home at the age of 11,” Sauder says. “He was fascinated by watching the baby chicks hatch as he cared for them and begged his parents to get an incubator so he could hatch these chicks, and he continued to get more incubators to the point where he started getting requests for baby chicks from the neighbors and community.”

By 1918 at age 20, Jerry H. Sauder had begun adding more incubators and brooders in the farmhouse. At this time, having outgrown using the family farmhouse as his hatchery, he built the farm's original hatchery building. There isn't an exact date, but it appears that Sauder officially considered his hatchery a “business endeavor” in 1920, according to the company's records.

“This young boy started a business that grew and sustained four generations and celebrates 100 years of business this year,” says Kathy Sauder, who is secretary-treasurer of the company. Her husband is president, and son Josh is vice president. Her daughter also works for the company, doing graphic design.

The company is so steeped in history that the family still possesses business records and photos dating back to the start of the business.

“We have many envelopes with (Jerry H. Sauder's) handwritten notes on the back,” Sauder says.

Jerry had a small ledger where he recorded all his sales, expenses and employee wages, she says. In addition, the family has pictures of horse-drawn buggies and wagons picking up feed and supplies, as well as a number of original advertisements that Sauder created with his own print set to advertise his pedigree chicks.

Founder's son

Kathy Sauder, 66, and her husband, 67, who have three children and seven grandchildren, still live in the old 1884 farmhouse where Jerry H. Sauder was raised and began his business.

“We have the original incubator in our house in remembrance of the humble beginnings of our business,” she says.

Jerry H. Sauder's son, Carlton, lives next door to his son and daughter-in-law.

The 91-year-old says he never thought the company would be in business for 100 years. But according to his son, Jerry I. Sauder, his father was instrumental in keeping the company growing, including bringing the business into the computer era when computers first came out and helping to develop software for the company.

Old photos show Carlton as a small child sitting among baby chicks on his father's farm.

“When we first got in the business, everyone lived on a small family farm,” Carlton says. “Everybody had a chicken coop. The lady of the house took care of the chickens. The money she got for having eggs was spent for household necessities.”

Carlton says the business started out with little colony coops with about 100 chickens at a time.

Before joining his father's business in 1955, Carlton went to college, studied animal husbandry at Purdue University and then served in the Korean War. He was drafted and served as a photographer for the Army. His claim to fame was taking photos of Marilyn Monroe, who came to Korea for a USO show.

“I had a nice visit with her,” Carlton said of Monroe. He said Monroe's husband, Joe DiMaggio, stayed in Japan and Monroe came to Korea.

Carlton said his photos of Monroe can still be seen with the British-American visual media company Getty Images. Carlton also took pictures of prisoners of war, generals and stars of the Grand Ole Opry.

Once home and working for the company, Carlton purchased the company's first semi-tractor trailer in 1960 to help in feed deliveries.

Reflecting on the history of the company, he said “not too many businesses go through two or three generations of people.” And while he shares stories of his many years of working at the company, now that he has turned it over to his son and grandson, he admits, “I don't go to work every day. That's nice.”

Century of change

The company's timeline shows how the business has grown over the years.

While Jerry H. Sauder was providing his chicks to families, he was also going to seminary to become a pastor. He would attend seminary and then return home to help with the hatchlings.

“I'm sure time management was a challenge for him as he pastored our local Mennonite church for 23 years free of charge, all the while running his growing business operation,” Kathy says.

The company's first delivery truck was bought in 1920. By 1930, Jerry was shipping leghorn chicks throughout the Midwest. Realizing customers needed feed for their chickens, he began grinding and selling chicken feed and built his first mill structure in 1938.

However, on Thanksgiving 1965, a fire destroyed the original feed mill. Some of the trucks were saved, but the building was a loss. The family decided to rebuild, and a new mill was open for business in 1967.

But it was a fire in 1974 that destroyed the original hatchery and resulted in the company leaving the hatchery business, instead focusing more on the feed side and eventually providing feeds for all types of animals.

Kathy Sauder says there have been “a lot of changes in 100 years,” but the biggest in the company's history has been all the new ways to communicate with its customers. With computers, cellphones, online banking and next-day delivery, it has come a long way from the days of founder Sauder, who received hand-written letters from other states placing orders for chickens.

Kathy says by the time the letter was read and the order placed and delivered, “It could have been months. Now we get a text or email or a phone call from a customer who wants feed delivered in the next couple days.”

And while it appears that the farm will continue to be family-operated for some time, Sauder is not sure what the next century will bring. The couple's grandchildren range in ages from 4 to 12, and “we have no idea if any of them will join the family business,” she says.

But she adds that the grandchildren are regularly exposed to the business, being taken to the mill and riding with their grandpa and dad in the trucks.

Sauder says another reason the company has been successful is that “we have a good team helping us.” The company employs 24 full-time employees and 12 part-time employees.

Max Parrott, who has worked there for 19 years, says the employees are valued equally alongside the customers.

“The company strives for excellent service, which highlights both their customers' business and their accomplishments,” he says. “This is a celebration of core people achieving core principles in Sauder Feeds Inc.”

The pandemic has taken a toll on the company, cutting its sales by 50%, Kathy says. But business is still growing, something she is thankful for.

“We are thankful for the opportunity God has given us to serve the tri-state community for the past 100 years and look forward to moving into our second century of service,” Sauder says. “We don't know the future, but we do know who does. We are hanging on for the ride.”

Terri Richardson of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.