Musician eager to strike up band

Quincy Sanders is not alone in wanting the pandemic to go away.

The Fort Wayne saxophonist-songwriter-music teacher-studio musician-live performer has seen the number of gigs he performs dwindle to a few wedding receptions and private parties. He's even had to look for jobs outside the Fort Wayne area.

“I know that COVID-19 has affected a lot of people. In fact, a friend of mine normally plays at venues across the country and in Europe. But with the travel restrictions, she now has no work at all,” Sanders says. “I toured the Midwest the last three summers with her, but not this year. I guess I'm fortunate to be able to stay somewhat active and be able to make ends meet ... so far. A lot of the gigs have been outside where it's easier to social distance.”

The freelance musician occasionally gets called to do studio session work at Jason Davis's Off The Cuff studio. “He's a drummer who taught my younger brother and recorded original songs by David Pagan for the Ska Band U.R.B.” Sanders plays his saxophones (alto, tenor, soprano) with the Ska U.R.B. Band when work is available and has linked up with singer-songwriter Rick Hardesty of Nashville, Indiana, for gigs in Indianapolis, Bloomington and Nashville.

Sanders wrote music and played with the funk band Action Jaxon a few years back and presently performs with a new group formed by Derrick Jackson called Jackson Vibe. He also plays with Jim Steele in a piano-saxophone jazz duo and sometimes with an acoustic rock trio called the Decades.

“When you're a freelancer,” Sanders says, “you need to have your name out there with a lot of groups in order to keep busy. The more versatile you are, the more work you can find. I even started my own group with me as lead player, along with a bass guitarist, drummer, percussionist and keyboardist. We originally called ourselves Cold Fusion, but it turned out somebody already had that name so we're now known as Q and the Cold Fusion. The Q's for Quincy, but spoofs a 'Star Trek' reference,” he added.

Teaching private lessons and sharing his passion has helped keep Sanders afloat. His students range from those learning the fundamentals to more advanced players working on improvisation skills. “Improvisation is what I really love to do musically, but lately, to broaden my creativity, I've been working on jazzing up the old radio classics and standards with my own renditions. That's what Q and the Cold Fusion does.”

The city native got his first taste of playing instrumental music at Blackhawk Middle School when he began learning the alto saxophone. “A teacher was pushing me to take up trombone, but I had my mind set on saxophone primarily because a friend of mine told me that saxophone was a really cool instrument. The school had a concert band and also a jazz band, which really interested me. It was started by science teacher Matt Schiebel, who encouraged experimentation within music. We played the old standards by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Stan Kenton and others. It was a lot of fun. He's the one who inspired me to take my music to the next level.”

The Snider High School graduate was a member of the school's concert band, several small ensembles and his favorite, the jazz band. “My allergies kept me from participating in the marching band, but frankly, I didn't miss it much because they play the same music from before school starts until the state marching band competition is over sometime in November. I like a variety of music, and that was simply boring to me.”

Sanders studied music education and minored in music at Ball State University two years before transferring to Indiana University where he earned a degree in secondary special education with a minor in music in the Jacobs School of Music.

After graduation in 2006, he went to work for Fort Wayne Community Schools as a special education teacher. Making music was always in the back of his mind during the 41/2 years he spent at North Side and Northrop high schools in the special education section. It was so strong, in fact, that he decided to make it his career instead of his hobby.

“My first year as a music professional went pretty well,” Sanders says, “so I moved to Indianapolis to find more opportunities. Unfortunately, after I got off tour with Heidi Burson's Band, reality hit hard and finding jobs became difficult, and paying the bills was tough. I came back to Fort Wayne to build a strong foundation for my music business, started giving lessons, booking and picking up gigs whenever I could.”

Sanders and his euphonium/low brass-playing wife, Bethany, reside in Fort Wayne with their two daughters, 4-year-old Liliya and 11-year-old Samantha. Playing in the praise band at Kingdom Builders Church not only helps keep his chops up, but his morale and his belief that things will get better.

Sanders feels that “people don't really realize how much they miss live music until it's not available. Opening up venues when the pandemic subsides will make a big difference to the music community. “My long-term goal is to have a busy, successful career as a freelance musician that will enable me to pay my bills and even have a little left over for me and my family to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.”