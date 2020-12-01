Dear Santa tradition

There was a time when my daughter was little that most of the toys she received for Christmas were loud, noisy, battery-operated contraptions that were fun for her, but annoying for me and my husband.

When each of them ran out of batteries, my husband would put them in a closet. My daughter didn't forget about them, of course, and would often ask if she could play with them. Our response was to let her know that they needed batteries and we didn't have any. Which was true, but we didn't really make any effort to buy batteries that would fit the toys.

So imagine my surprise when she wrote her letter to Santa that year, that among the dolls, clothes and toys she requested, at the top of the list was this small request: Santa please bring me batteries.

Santa came through and the toys were once again singing, tooting and clanging.

Writing letters to Santa is a tradition that has gone on for more than 150 years. It's not really known exactly how it got started, but it took a real foothold in the 1800s. In fact, early on, letters actually came from Santa instead of being sent to him. Santa was used as a means to make children behave. But eventually the roles reversed, and since then millions of children write to Santa each season asking for a myriad of things and ensuring the North Pole resident they have been “good” this year.

Stacey McDaniel is hoping to keep the letters to Santa tradition going by creating a Santa mailbox in the Meadowbrook Community Association in New Haven. The association president has taken on the role of Santa's helper to make sure that each letter gets answered from the Big Guy.

The idea was suggested by another resident who sent a photo of the bigger postal mail boxes designed for Santa letters. Of course the association couldn't afford such a big box. McDaniel says that kind of mailbox ran about $400 to $500. So instead, she enlisted the help of other Santa Elves and created a smaller mailbox that was decorated for the holidays.

This is the first year for the box. It sits outside McDaniel's home, so she can check regularly if letters come in. And the letters have already started coming in.

McDaniel currently plans to respond to each letter herself, using Santa Claus stationery and a stamp from the North Pole. Each letter will be personal to what the child wrote. But she also admits that with more than 750 homes, most of those with children, in the neighborhood, the task could require additional help.

“We're hoping it will be fun,” McDaniel says, adding that she also hopes it will “bring some spirit back.”

The association has been trying to do various activities to help people cope during the pandemic. “COVID is bumming everyone out,” McDaniel says.

The Santa mailbox is something the association can do that won't cost a lot and help keep people going, McDaniel says.

And really that's what the magic of a letter to Santa is – a way to keep hope. A way to recharge our batteries in a time when we really need it most.

