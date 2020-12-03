Flat wrap: Give gifts with flair even when shipping

Wrapping gifts is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season. When I told a colleague that I was writing a story to share some new tricks I've come across, she commented that she hoped it included ideas on wrapping presents so they could be shipped.

That got this elf's wheels turning. Fewer families will be gathering this holiday season because of the pandemic, after all.

The U.S. Postal Service's recommended send-by dates for delivery before Christmas start with Dec. 15 for retail ground service, so you've still got a little time if you're hoping to send gifts instead of delivering them in person this year.

Here are three ways you can get creative with things you probably already have around the house.

Ribbon weaving

Tying ribbon around a package is Gift Wrapping 101, but fluffy bows will just be crushed when boxed and shipped. That doesn't mean you can't brighten someone's holiday with beautiful ribbon, and weaving is simple and creates a unique design for each gift.

Since the ribbon is the star of this technique, start by wrapping your gift in a neutral paper – something without a lot of colors and distracting pattern.

Select ribbons that compliment each other. Strips of flashier wrapping paper also work, making this a great way to use scraps.

Decide what sort of design you want to create. We will use six pieces of ribbon for the example here, but you can get creative once you get the hang of it.

Wrap one ribbon around the package the long way and cut it to a length where the ends just overlap. Repeat with a ribbon the short way around the package. Use those strips as a guide to cut additional lengths of ribbon so you have six pieces.

Using glue or double-sided tape, wrap all the shorter ribbons around the package so they are evenly spaced and the ends slightly overlap. (If you have some ribbon scraps to use and they don't quite wrap all the way around the package, that's fine, too. Who examines the bottom of a present that closely anyway?)

On the underside of the package, glue or tape one end of your longer ribbons down so they are evenly spaced. Flip the package over and weave one ribbon at a time through the ribbons going the other direction.

Wrap the ribbons around the rest of the package and secure on the back.

Embellishments

If you go to a craft store, you'll find a ton of embellishments you can use to decorate a package. But you probably have some closer to home.

Do you have a stash of old Christmas cards? You could use the whole cover of a card if it has a design you like.

I had several cards with 3D embellishments that were easily detached with a paring knife. Flat images could be cut out from a card – or even from scraps of wrapping paper.

Arrange cutouts on a wrapped gift until you're happy with the placement, then use a glue stick or double-sided tape to attach them. Adding a length of ribbon can bring the scene together.

Make it a game

Though this idea might be geared toward kids, I suspect even a few adults would find it enjoyable over their Christmas cocoa.

Create a word search puzzle using a word list of family traditions, names of family members, favorite sports teams or whatever else is special to your gift recipient.

On a computer, open a spreadsheet program such as Microsoft Excel and set the rows and columns to the same size to create square cells. Set your text to be centered in each cell.

Add the terms from your word list to the grid using one letter per cell. Then, fill the empty spaces with random letters.

Print out the puzzle and word list, and attach to a wrapped gift.

This can also be done by hand-lettering the puzzle on a piece of paper with a grid.

If creating your own game is out of the question, do a quick web search and you will find many holiday-themed word search and crossword puzzles, mazes and similar activities that you could print out.

For a bit of extra holiday fun if you're opening presents together in-person or virtually, make sure everyone has a copy of the game. Have each player start at the same time, and give a special treat to the first person to finish correctly.

