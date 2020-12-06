Toys for Tots leader retiring

One day about 10 years ago, local Marine Corps Toys for Tots coordinator Sunny Helstrom received a phone call from a local hospital.

The organization's application process had passed, but the person calling wanted to know if somehow they could help a family.

The caller said a boy was battling cancer; his family had lost their home and his mother had lost her job because she was caring for him. The family needed toys for a boy and a girl. It also was mentioned that the boy and his father loved to look at the stars but didn't have a very good telescope.

After getting approval from the national office to spend a little extra, Helstrom bought a decent telescope. She then reached out to a star registry in Chicago and had a star named for the boy as well. The organization also got him a bicycle.

“When that young man saw the bicycle, he just yelled for joy,” Helstrom said. “We were just so ecstatic.

“There's always a story, someone who really, really touches your heart. It's what makes the hundreds of hours doable.”

Helstrom is continually reminded how blessed she is. There are hundreds of thank-you cards that Helstrom keeps in a folder in her desk. As soon as the season-ending report to the national office is complete by midnight Jan. 15, she'll sometimes sit back to catch her breath and read some.

But after this holiday season, the 65-year-old is retiring as the Toys for Tots coordinator.

Helstrom took over running the local organization 20 years ago after her father, James Keefe, who was coordinator 15 years, stepped down. Her six siblings and their family members continued to help her.

When she started, the organization assisted 300 children out of a small Southtown Mall retail space. Last year, a football field of toys covered a Parkview Health-owned warehouse floor, enough that more than 6,500 children received almost 25,000 gifts. Helstrom and her crew somehow know where everything is.

The people who work at the charity are all volunteers, 16 of them from Day 1 and maybe 50 over an entire season. The hours are awful, the task demanding and the organizing skills are exact. But the thank-you letters, especially those written by children, make it rewarding. There are all kinds of stories.

“I don't know who the family is, but every year we would get a large bag of toys dropped off at a local store,” she said. “There's a little card attached that says the toys are 'Given in memory of our 2-year-old daughter Angie who lives in heaven with Jesus.' We don't know who they are, but every Christmas we get bags of toys donated.”

Traditionally, the program runs from mid-October through the week before Christmas, but Helstrom usually works seven months a year. In preparation, she'll touch base with corporations, collect toys and set up appointments with nonprofit organizations that regularly ask for help.

There are also some not-so-nice people to deal with, such as those who believe a used toy donation should be accepted, though Helstrom is prohibited from taking them. Emotions can be edgy, and language sharper, but Helstrom answers screams with a “God bless you.”

“The goal is to give a child hope, and we firmly believe we give them hope by providing them with a new toy so they know they weren't forgotten,” Helstrom said. “These children meant the world to me, and I saw many of their faces at distribution and how happy they are. We just want to give them a nice Christmas, and that's not too much to ask.”

The last five years, Helstrom has been so busy at the secret warehouse location that she never got around to decorating her own house or putting up a tree. Just too tired, she explained.

As she'd done the last couple of years, Helstrom announced she'd like to retire. She and husband, Rick, are building a house in southern Indiana that's almost halfway between their five grandchildren in Bloomington and Louisville.

Besides leaving her volunteers and the kids she assisted, the hardest part about retiring was finding someone to take over. Several people had talked about maybe stepping up, but after several hours of training decided the job was too big.

“A lot of them would say, 'We're not as crazy as you are,'” Helstrom said.

But then retired Marine Master Sgt. Don Emert decided the job was his new calling, applying in July. She met him around 2000 when he was a recruiter at the Northcrest Shopping Center station. He bounced around then ended up coming back to Fort Wayne in 2017. Like Helstrom, he and his wife, Vivian, plan on making it a family project, and he loves a challenge.

“If you look at Toys for Tots as a mountain, most people would turn around and walk away,” said Emert, 43. “I look at it as kind of like the people who climb Mount Everest. You don't climb Mount Everest in one day, you climb it in stages. That's how I've always approached things in life. You can't look at it as one big thing, you have to break it up into smaller climbs.”

He'll have Helstrom's help this season, showing him the inside tips and introducing him to everyone he'll need to know. He's helped out previously so it's unlikely he'll be overwhelmed. And Helstrom trusts him.

“He's a wonderful gentleman and his wife is a lovely lady, and I think they are going to do great and maintain the success of the program,” Helstrom said. “It's in good hands.”

And she knows the stories will continue.

“A couple of years ago, a woman who was homeless and had five children contacted me the night before Christmas Eve,” Helstrom said. “I got all of her information and went back to the warehouse and (dug) through the toys. It's always amazing that whenever these situations happen, things are always right there for us. I believe that the good Lord above knows every time.”

Helstrom found all the toys, packed them into bags and met the woman at a nearby McDonald's parking lot. The woman cried and cried, Helstrom said through her own tearful memory. Finally, the woman asked, “May I hug you?”

“I've written down a lot of my stories,” Helstrom said. “I always hold them in my mind and in my heart. There are just so many, but I'll always remember them.”