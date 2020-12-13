Helping others by the boxful

Sharon Rusk loves to shop. A lot.

However, all that shopping isn't for herself. Instead, she shops for children whom she doesn't even know. The majority of those she'll never see and won't get a thank-you from, but that doesn't matter to Rusk. For her, it truly is the thought that counts.

The 76-year-old is the organizer of her church's Operation Christmas Child program and has being doing it for 25 years. The program, operated by Samaritan's Purse, has volunteers pack shoeboxes that are provided by the organization full of gifts, such as toys and other items, which are delivered to millions of children around the world.

Rusk's church, Fort Wayne Baptist Church on Fairfield Avenue, is just one of thousands that take part in the program each year. But what sets apart this church is that Rusk and her small band of volunteers packed 1,085 boxes last year. Not too shabby for a congregation that only reaches double digits. “If everyone came all on the same day, they may have 50 people,” Rusk says.

But what they lack in numbers, church volunteers exceed in effort.

“We all have this passion for shoeboxes,” Rusk says.

The church's involvement in Operation Christmas Child began with an all-girl's group called Joy Group that consisted of fifth grade through high school students. That was in the mid-'90s, Rusk says, and they did 15 boxes the first year.

When the church began the program, there were no drop-off locations in Fort Wayne, so a member would drive the boxes to Indianapolis. Not only are there now several places to drop off the boxes, but Rusk herself has gone to visit the Operation Christmas Child distribution centers in Atlanta and Charlotte and helped check the boxes before they were shipped.

Rusk doesn't have a certain number of boxes she plans to send each year. Instead, she manages with whatever items she has. However, there is no shortage of items to use.

There are so many in fact that Rusk, who has been attending the church since 1969, has her own closet at the church. She says it is referred to as “Sharon's Room,” and no one goes in it but her.

A lot of the items come from Rusk. “I love shopping,” she says. “I shop all year round.” Rusk says she loves finding bargains, especially on school supplies. She shops so much that on one vacation trip, she made her husband stop at every Walmart along the way so she could check out what deals the store had on items.

She spends hundreds of dollars of her own money on buying items. “I would give up a lot of stuff for myself before I would give up shoeboxes,” Rusk says. “I get great pleasure by doing this.”

Rusk quickly adds that she couldn't do the program if it wasn't for her team. While they don't shop as much as Rusk, they do contribute quite a bit as far as time and items. One volunteer bought 1,000 toothbrushes last year for the boxes. “I just have the greatest people,” she says. “I could not do this without them.”

About 30 people usually show up for packing day. She has jobs for everyone, even the husbands who sometimes come in with their wives.

The shoeboxes are filled with essentials, such as soap, a washcloth, toothbrush, gloves, socks and school supplies. Then there are what Rusk calls the “wow” gifts, such as a toy.

The planning for the shoeboxes begins in May. That's when Rusk begins to hold monthly meetings. By November the boxes are dropped off and by Thanksgiving they are all gone in order to arrive at their location by Christmas.

The church has been tracking its boxes for the last six years, Rusk says. So far, they have been shipped to Ukraine, Mexico, Columbia, Malawi and Benin.

Organizers have heard from some children who received the boxes, including a 12-year-old boy from Malawi.

The church is planning to include its email address in this year's information in the hopes of hearing from more children.

And although most items are bought, there are many people who make items as well. Rusk says there are about 10 people who make hats. She also makes jump ropes out of old T-shirts by braiding them. She conducts workshops at the church on things that can be made.

Rusk was the church secretary for 16 years. Her husband is a retired school teacher and a woodworker. They have three children and five grandchildren. All of them have been involved in the shoebox project. “It's been a family thing,” Rusk says.

When she's not shopping or talking about shoeboxes (“I advertise shoeboxes everywhere I go,” she says.), Rusk knits and does genealogy. She was able to go to England to see some of her family. She also has helped other people who are adopted find their birth family.

But there's no doubt that her biggest love is shoeboxes.

Her top concern is who will take over once she stops doing it. The church is an older church and she fears there won't be anybody to take over. “That's sad,” Rusk says.

So her plan is to continue organizing the program as long as she can.

“When I'm on my death bed or in a nursing home,” Rusk says, “I'll be thinking about all these shoebox stories.”

trich@jg.net