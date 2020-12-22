Santa preps for big night

Traveling for Santa on Christmas Eve is no easy feat. Not only does he have to pack all those toys, but he also has to manage the reindeer and deliver those gifts to everyone's homes around the world in one night.

Being Santa also is no easy feat and takes a lot of preparation, including making sure to have all the right equipment from his bright red hat to his black boots.

Fort Wayne Santa Gary Coffelt knows what it takes to be the Big Guy. He always wanted to be Santa after seeing longtime Wolf & Dessauer Santa Phil Steigerwald ask children what they wanted for Christmas. He actually got his first Santa suit from Steigerwald in 1971, but not in a conventional way. He was getting ready to do a Christmas program and needed a suit. Steigerwald loaned him one of his corduroy suits. However, before Coffelt could return it, he got sick with hepatitis and Steigerwald let him keep it.

In addition to his suit, Coffelt has a few other items he makes sure to pack before heading out. One of the newest additions is a mask.

Coffelt also brings along his songbook, walking stick, hat, glasses, gloves and a key. He says the key “is how Santa visits everyone in one night.” Coffelt explains that there is a clock at the North Pole which has a key hole in the center. Once the key is inserted, all time stops, allowing Santa to get everyone's gifts to where they need to be. When he returns home, he turns the key again and time resumes.

As Santa prepares to make his rounds on Christmas Eve, here are some other things he might pack with him for that important trip:

Reindeer treats. They may be magical, but they still need some food to get them through the night.

Hand sanitizer. While he may be wearing gloves, Santa also doesn't want to get sick. He'll have some hand sanitizer on hand just in case the gloves come off.

Snacks. Yes, there are the cookies and milk, but Santa still needs other sustenance for his long night. Mrs. Claus makes sure to pack the Jolly Old Elf a snack.

Hot cocoa. It'll be cold on the trip so Santa will use a thermal travel mug to transport his cocoa.

Holiday wish list. Santa needs to keep track of kids' Christmas requests to make sure the presents are correct.

The list. He always checks the naughty and nice list twice, maybe more to make sure you're still good up to delivery time.

Presents. Santa can't forget these! You can be sure they will be packed on Christmas Eve and delivered in time for Christmas Day.

