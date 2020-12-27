Family that grows together

When she finds time to sit down and write her book someday, Mandi Yager will have a hard time squeezing all of her memories onto the pages. However, the chapters will be easy to outline, as she plans one for each of her 14 children – 11 of whom are adopted.

The idea to adopt started when Yager was growing up in southern Indiana and she always dreamed of adopting a daughter from China. It was probably a little naive and fanciful, she thought, but she told her boyfriend, Matt, about it. When they got married 25 years ago, he wanted six children, but at the time Yager wanted only two.

The Fort Wayne family started out with two sons and a daughter of their own before Mandi convinced Matt it was time to adopt from China. She brought home a 2-year-old girl they named Mylee.

Mandi also brought home a haunting memory of seeing aisles of beds and cribs filled with orphans. Born to be a mother, she couldn't put all the children who would never have a chance at a family out of her head. God, she said, was telling her something.

“When I got on that plane to leave China, I remember looking down and saying I'd be back,” she said. “I'm so glad we were able to take that leap and follow (God's) plan. I can't imagine our life without her or our other kids.”

Mandi's been back six times for five more adoptions. Four other times, she convinced Matt to adopt children who were brought to America from China by other families who couldn't make the challenge work. All four are now officially the Yagers' and are thriving.

The children range in age from 7 to 24 (both parents are 46), with the oldest two boys living on their own. Mandi can rattle off every birthday.

Every time Mandi wanted to adopt, Matt said “No” at the start, but he always came around, knowing this was his wife's calling.

“Sometimes it's hard to see until you are on the other side looking back,” he said. “Every adoption has been a trial for me. My knee-jerk reaction is always no, it's always been hit the brakes, it's always stop and think and it's always been, can we afford it?

“In the end, it's always if God provides the means, and if he allows my wallet to be big enough to carry this load, then we'll do it.

“It's one thing reading a story and knowing that in the end everything worked out. It's another thing to walk through that story and be in a completely dark room and not know if you are going to run into a wall or if there's something in there that is going to hurt or you are going to make a mistake and maybe it won't work out. It's a completely different experience.”

Because they were a living-paycheck-to-paycheck family, the Yagers always had to hold fundraisers, apply for grants or conduct garage sales to pay for the adoptions, which start out costing about $30,000. Matt owns Yager Electric and Mandi is a bus driver for Northwest Allen County Schools.

“When starting an adoption, the fundraising is the part we dread the most,” Mandi said. “Knowing that we are going to have to ask for help is always one of the hardest parts. What most people don't understand is that insurance will pay for a birth but not an adoption.”

And every adoption is unique, requiring months of paperwork as well as money and luck. Despite all the people here to help with advice, donations, encouragement and prayers, anything on the other side can stop the process. Their church, Pathway Community Church, has a strong adoption program, and Mandi is persistent.

Which is probably one of the reasons the couple were able to secure their 5,000-square-foot-home three years ago. The Yagers were the lowest of three bidders for the home, but a letter from Mandi telling their story convinced the previous owners to pick them.

The house has five bedrooms, three baths and a commercial washer and dryer that run constantly as long as someone is awake. Clothes are purchased at thrift stores, garage sales or with substantial coupons, and everyone has at least one chore, including looking after the two dogs.

During the spring quarantine, Matt and the boys built a 12-foot-long farmhouse table with two benches that everyone can sit around. Mandi cooks at least four times a week, with lots of stews and casseroles, tripling most recipes, from a $400 weekly budget.

The holidays can be crazy, but Mandi loves cooking, and big gatherings obviously don't intimidate her. As daughter Kalia said, it's a wonderful chaos, especially around Christmas.

“But in a good way,” the 18-year-old said. “I love every second of it.”

She didn't in the beginning. The first time she met Mandi at the hotel is also the first time Kalia was told she was being adopted. She was 10 years old and threw a tantrum.

“I was kind of thrown into this, and that's why I flipped out,” she said. “I wasn't even mentally prepared. It's definitely scary because you are going to a completely new country and culture, and I was terrified.”

By the next morning, she was reaching out for Mandi's hand and didn't let go as they walked around the city that day. This was her mom, she accepted. Now she understands that adoption was a way for her to escape some awful circumstances in her poor orphanage in China.

“I feel like no one could ever understand what I've been through,” she said. “I can tell my story over and over again but ... since I didn't know anything, I didn't understand what family means.

“Now I know I'm lucky. I want other adoptees to see my story and see what I've come through to help them get through what they are going through. If I'm fine now, they can be, too. Everything is possible.”

Now she's studying business at Purdue University Fort Wayne with a goal of becoming a fashion designer. Since she came here, there have been seven brothers and sisters added to the family. The house is so loud that sometimes she has a hard time with the quiet at her boyfriend's home.

“I feel like my parents are a little bit crazy to keep adopting, but at the same time I feel like there is a reason for it,” Kalia said. “There's a reason God has convinced my mom to adopt more. Being a Christian, I feel like there's a reason for everything.”

The older girls get up at 6 a.m. each day to help get the youngest children ready for school. The only way the family can work is if everyone pitches in. Breakfast might include 18 scrambled eggs and 12 more served sunny-side up. The family drinks 10 gallons of apple juice each week and four gallons of milk.

“I'm not even fazed by it anymore,” said 18-year-old biological daughter Emma before cracking a joke. “I'm surprised I don't come home now every week and (find) there's a new kid there.

“On an emotional level, it can be difficult. It's just different, but definitely worth it. It's really exciting to get to know somebody and say, 'This is my new brother,' or 'My new sister.'”

The adopted kids are such a strong part of the family, Matt said he can't remember when each individual wasn't there. In fact, when someone asks how many of their kids are biological or adopted, they have to stop and think about it because to the parents, there is no difference.

“Adoption is not easy,” Mandi said. “In fact, it can be quite difficult physically and emotionally. However, the end result is worth the sacrifices, the worry, the unknowns, the ups and the downs, and everything else in between. We cannot imagine our family without all of our kids.”

Now she's looking at probably adding three or four more children within the next year, this time a sibling group from Colombia.

“If adoption has taught me anything, it's that as long as I have faith, (God) will make it happen,” Mandi said. “So, it is with absolute faith that we are once again stepping out and being obedient to Him and opening our home and our hearts to more of His children.”