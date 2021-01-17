World is a canvas

There's a learning curve to stretching a canvas, and the multistep process can take hours.

For some artists, stretching a canvas can be tedious at best, daunting at worst. The time can be better spent on the art itself.

But a quality canvas, depending on the size, can be cost prohibitive. Matt Plett, a local graphic designer and artist, says an oversized canvas can be $40 or more.

A few years ago, Plett decided to do something different. He began painting on old canvases that he found at thrift shops. They could be landscape pictures in ornate gold frames or vintage painted portraits.

“I do a lot of lettering,” Plett says, “and, a lot of times, I have a stockpile of hilariously old items that no one wanted.”

Plett is among local artists who have carved out a niche, painting on unusual canvases. From taxidermied fish to wood, these artists are elevating unlikely objects into must-have pieces.

Matt Plett

A freelance graphic designer, Matt Plett does a lot of work on the computer. But the artist has also painted large-scale murals on buildings and an old paper chute at Utopian Coffee. He painted the backboards on the basketball hoops at a local elementary school.

He also likes to paint shoes, although those are often a personal project.

Plett, though, is also a sign and letter painter. Old card paintings, reprints of paintings, book covers have all become a canvas for Plett.

A large painting features lettering with a family name, commissioned for a couple's wedding. A land painting in the vain of Bob Ross has the phrase “Stand By Me” in an opaque white script.

The materials and lettering he chooses varies piece to piece. A textured painting can be tougher, while a card reproduction is easier to work on but might lack interest. The original materials can fade with cleaning or cause new materials to bleed.

“What I'm doing changes almost as much as the physical surfaces,” Plett says. “You adapt to the project you have in front of you which kind of opens up more opportunities for collaboration with someone else; ... the person you are making something for.”

But in the past couple of years, he's taken his art to new heights. He's applying insulation foam to the paintings and painting on top of it.

The foam, which adds texture and dimension, can be a fickle medium.

“I'm kind of figuring it out. I haven't been sharing it a lot,” he says.

One piece, he says, looks like a topographical map, with the foam rising from the surface about 6 to 7 inches.

For now, though, he looks for the paintings that your grandma donated or ones that didn't make the next move. Plett says he is always looking for found art, even if he does not have a project in mind.

“Choosing what's in front of you is a limit and a possibility,” Plett says.

Molly Shondell

“I failed with a lot of other things in art,” Molly Shondell says.

The Fort Wayne artist, who has always loved to draw, has worked with watercolors and acrylic, painted on different types of canvases.

“But I wasn't excited about it, and I didn't like the end product,” she says.

Instead, she works in pyrography – the technical term for wood burning.

People might be familiar with wood burning as a craft-type art, with pieces featuring calligraphy or animals. Her pieces are, at times, Victorian inspired. Others yet have a gothic feel. Many feature Shondell's “girls” with big eyes and big hair.

“My main goal is to take wood-burning to another direction than I see,” Shondell says. It was more crafty. ... How can I take this and make it beyond something that you put on the wall.”

Shondell uses the wood burning pen to create the picture, changing out tips to add texture and shading. Once the wood is burned, she paints them. They are then sealed to prevent fading. The entire process can take more than 40 hours, depending on the size of the piece.

Most of her wood is sourced from Walnut Hollow, a craft and art supplier, although some customers supply the wood. She says wood is a challenge. “You can't really sand it too much to prep it because it will ruin the beauty of the wood.”

The tip of a wood-burning pen can reach over 1,000 degrees. And unlike other mediums, such as traditional paint on canvas, there are no do-overs.

“You mess up a lot. You mess up so much,” Shondell says. “There's been so many pieces that I have thrown into the fire pit. There's really a point of no return.”

Shondell, who travels to different art fairs and markets, will often demonstrate wood burning at her station. It's different than just seeing it in a picture.

“It's such a curiosity. I get a lot of positive engagement.”

Justin Lim

A Fort Wayne artist known for his hand lettering, Justin Lim has shipped his pieces across the United States and to Canada and Germany.

But his painting on taxidermied fish took off when he was traveling to Cleveland for a tattoo convention. He wanted to see what he could take to sell, and there was a fish.

Lim painted the “whole thing” and added the words “Welcome Back” across its body.

“It sold instantly,” he says. “(From there), it really took off.”

The body of a paddlefish, which is native to the Mississippi River basin, features Pink Panther and a skull. A sizable Tarpon features the word “Bienvenidos,” which means welcome in Spanish. And a sailfish was painted with the name of a tattoo shop in St. Louis.

He always had an artistic bone, Lim says, but it was hanging out with and learning from local sign painters that he began to develop his skills. He worked with Gary Morgan and Dave Doell, among others, to learn the fundamentals.

Lettering looks simple, he says, but there's a lot to it. Things like spacing and technique, which can only be passed on.

But working with fish poses unique challenges. Sometimes, scales can be upturned like shingles. Other fish might have smooth bodies. The size of a fish, too, can be deceptive. It might be 2 feet long but the amount of paintable space can be eight inches.

Most of his work on fish is lettering, Lim says, adding he uses all oil-based enamels so they have a nice shiny gloss. Some might say “Welcome Back” or the name of a shop, like Heartland Tattoo. Others are more specific to a customer, such as one who commissioned Lim to paint a fish for a lake house.

“It's kind of cool painting the fish because they might be well worn in,” Lim says. “It might have had eight owners. The shiny new lettering has that perfect juxtaposition. It makes it cool again.”

Olivia Perez

There is a life cycle to the art that Olivia Perez creates. Her canvases have been born. They grew. They were fed and nurtured. And they grew to a fuller size.

For the Fort Wayne artist, “the whole part is to recycle and repurpose.”

Perez, who says she has always been crafty, gained a following last year for the painting that she has done on animal bones.

“These aren't canvases. I just can't go buy them at a store and get going,” Perez says. “These are things that I hope took a more natural life cycle.”

The skulls feature paintings that are boho meets southwest. Sometimes flowers adorn the forehead, other times it is a geometric design. Some feature dried flowers and yet others have feathers. Perez strives not to introduce alternative materials, such as fake bones.

“It sets it apart from other things that you can find,” she says.

Perez, who grew up in a “crafty” household, has taken art classes here and there. She's always been open to trying new styles and taking on a new hobby. She made dreamcatchers and would sell them at art festivals and other events.

There are no classes on what she does now, though, she says. It's been a matter of experimenting, learning what type of paints work best on bone and how to work on uneven surfaces. She's used acrylic paint, markers, mixed media.

When she's working with a skull, Perez takes into account the animal, where it came from, the condition of the skull.

“I consider where the animal might be indigenous to and want to bring that culture back to life.”