Venue reaps what she sews

Jana Henley knows how to dress for a part.

Henley is used to sewing costumes for Pulse Opera House in Warren, a gig she has done more than a decade, along with acting in many of its shows. The mother of one also is into cosplay, which allows her to create costumes and accessories based on characters, usually from books, movies or comics, and role play.

So when the pandemic hit, shutting everything down, including her beloved theater, the actress, singer and sewer got to work volunteering in a different way – making masks. However, these masks weren't just for protection. Henley decided to flip the script, if you will, on the mask making and sell them to raise money to keep Pulse afloat.

But there was a plot twist in this scene of the drama that we have all been performing in for nearly a year – albeit the twist was a good one. Henley managed to sell more than 800 of her masks, at $5 each, raising more than $5,000 for the theater.

“It blows my mind,” the 41-year-old Huntington resident says. “I hope it has sustained them in a time when I know (the theater was) struggling.”

Henley says when the virus hit, “I was worried about family and friends and was looking into making masks for family, which I did.”

Henley says she expected to be making costumes in March and April for upcoming theater shows, but when that didn't happen she started the fundraiser, which “gave me control in this seemingly out of control world. That helped me personally.”

Henley advertised her masks on Facebook, which turned out to be hugely popular among people, who often shared her posts with others. Of course, being a creative person, Henley's masks have that hint of whimsy and flair. Her masks not only have holiday themes such as Halloween and Christmas, but she also taps into the pop culture scene with a Marauder's Map from “Harry Potter” as well as superheroes like Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash and Green Lantern. She has sold her masks to people across the country.

She has received donations of fabric and elastic, which helped when the pandemic hit and sewing supplies were in short supply. People also often give a little extra than the $5 cost of the mask

Henley says she didn't learn to sew until she was an adult. While she started acting in shows in 1999, she didn't start to sew costumes until 2011. She got a degree in music education and worked as a lead singer on cruise ships for 10 years before she decided it was time to come home, get married and start a family.

“My whole life has been the arts,” she says. “That's how I connect with people.”

Henley says her husband's job didn't change during the pandemic so she feels lucky to have the time to give back. She hopes that other people will do the same, whether its to “save a theater or any worthwhile cause.”

It reminds her of a quote from her past performance in “Big Fish,” that also starred her husband, brother and dad. “One of the things Will Bloom says to his dad is, 'I realize all those years ago that you weren't trying to impress me, you were trying to inspire me.'

“I'm trying to show people ... if you are blessed and you can give ... give your time or give whatever you can.”

And the giving, no matter how big or small, money or resources, hope or encouragement, has been the thing that has gotten all us through this time.

