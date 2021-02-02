On road to finding answers

By the time Joshua Schipper and his 262 classmates graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School in 2019, Schipper knew the birthdays of 170 of them – despite never writing them down.

Having that kind of memory means it needs constant challenges. As he drives around the city, Schipper (pronounced Skipper), 20, has always noticed patterns in street names. He knew there were puzzles there to figure out. He doesn't write those down, either, but he remembers them as well.

When he came across a 1940s transcript of a speech to the city's Quest Club in the Allen County Public Library's Genealogy Department, Schipper found a new calling. The transcript includes essays that detail how some of Fort Wayne's major streets were named.

“I realized most of these people had died, so I could use their obituaries online to get more information on the roads,” the Purdue University Fort Wayne senior said. “Or maybe I could use Facebook groups to find some more information by sourcing the whole community rather than someone in the '40s who had no access to all this technology to access with tens of thousands of people in the community.”

The result is 172 pages of “Crossroads of History: Paving through Fort Wayne's Streets.” It costs $9.99 and is available through Amazon, the Fort Wayne Visitors Center and Hyde Brothers Books.

With two or three stories about streets on every page, the book goes over facts, some legends and a few carefully identified myths about how the streets got their names. Schipper is very precise in detailing exactly what he knows about each street.

“Even when I wasn't intentionally fact-checking it, I'd come across something reading about another road that I could add to something about another road,” he said. “That process was the most surprising and probably took the longest to do. I'd find information on other roads as I looked at completely different roads because all these people seemed to know each other.”

As an example, there's an interesting nugget about Scott and Hamilton roads on the county's west side, though it kind of makes sense considering the sparsity of people out there back in the day. Descendants of Scott and Hamilton, the men who donated the land for roads, eventually married, Schipper said.

Most historians reach into the past to bring it forward to the present, but Schipper is actually hoping to bring it forward and push it ahead to the next generations. He plans on updating it, but maybe someday they'll have better information.

“It was really me just wanting to update and transfer my findings and make sure all that stuff wasn't lost to history,” he said. “Because there are some roads where nothing was written down, so we can only use our best assumption. To make sure that doesn't happen in the future, making sure we take a step back and write this all down so that in the future people might be able to use it to expand it. I'm pretty sure there are people out there who know more than what my book has in it. Maybe in a couple of years they can update it.”

A few examples of Schipper's findings:

• Why does Washington Center suddenly just become St. Joe Center? Sometimes it can be because of an invisible boundary, Schipper said. On this one, it's because of where Washington Township changes over to St. Joe Township, or vice versa depending on the driving direction.

• OK, how about one everyone always wants to know, especially as they try to give directions to visitors from out of town: Why does Lafayette Street become Spy Run Avenue and then Clinton Street and finally Coldwater Road? “That one is a bit hard to follow through our available history,” Schipper said. “From what I recall looking at old maps, Lafayette and Spy Run were not initially connected. When they connected with the Samuel Bigger Bridge, it seems that the name did not change, and they kept both roads as-is. Eventually Spy Run branches off to follow the river, and Clinton Street carries Highway 27 north toward where Coldwater used to carry the same highway. However, it was later rerouted to follow a different direction on Lima, shortly before the strange Coldwater/Clinton intersection.”

Another interesting fact, Schipper said, is we're not sure who Clinton Street is named after because it could have been one of two men, both from New York, George Clinton or DeWitt Clinton. DeWitt, a former New York City mayor and governor of New York, was largely responsible for the Erie Canal construction and is the nephew of George. Under Thomas Jefferson, George was a New York governor and the nation's fourth vice president.

Schipper also points out that before Coliseum Boulevard was known as the northern bypass, it was named California Road.

“Back when it connected, apparently the legend is that half would serve pioneers going to California during the gold rush,” he said. “They allegedly found artifacts when they were building something from when they were camping and were left out. I don't know that for sure, but that's the legend.”

The book is broken down into sections detailing the people the streets were named after such as national figures, local figures, land owners or local features. An example would be Speedway Drive across from Glenbrook Square used to be the site of the Fort Wayne Speedway. Clay Street downtown was named for famed U.S. Senator Henry Clay of Kentucky, though he couldn't compromise from his farming duties to show up when the road was named.

Another interesting note is that Wilmarbee Drive near Time Corners is supposedly because the farmer who sold the land to the developer wanted the street named for his three daughters – Wilma, Margaret and Beatrice.

“It's really hard to debunk things like that, because who's going to come and say that it's not true?” Schipper said. “It's such a small street and it's not something you can really fact-check so you just make sure people know it's a legend.”

A couple of more quick ones: Wells Street is named for Capt. William Wells, a spy for General “Mad” Anthony Wayne, and Lima Road got the moniker for an odd reason. Formerly known as Lima Plank Road, it received its name because it ran to Lima, now Howe, Indiana. In 1847, the road was built by Samuel Hanna whose name is enshrined on Hanna Street. This was the first plank road in northern Indiana, made of planks so that wagons could ride smoothly.

No wonder Schipper felt compelled to finally write all this down.

“One day everything just came together, all of my interests and wanting to make sure that other people knowing about the history and making sure it got written down,” Schipper said. “One day I just realized that I needed to do it.”