Buying cookies for teachers

I love Girl Scout cookies. I could actually drop some serious bucks on buying boxes of cookies if I don't control myself.

Now, before I get a ton of emails from Girl Scout leaders and Scouts themselves trying to feed my addiction by trying to sell me cookies, just know that I already have a dealer, thank you.

There's always excitement (on my part probably more than theirs) when one of those Scouts runs up to me with a cookie form in hand. It's always a hard choice on what to get as every person in my family likes something different. And of course, a box of cookies never lasts very long, which is part of my problem and the source of my buying addiction. (See first line of this column.)

But if I can't see my dealer quickly, I know I can always get a quick cookie fix at Kroger or Walmart where there are usually Girl Scouts manning booths. That is until the pandemic hit.

To keep with the running theme of the past year: The pandemic ruins everything.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions and for the safety of the girls, decisions were made to temporarily halt booths at stores and alter other delivery methods. As a result, shoppers probably won't be seeing them right now like they are used to. That meant that Girl Scouts had to get creative about how they would sell their cookies.

What many people don't know is that each troop predicts how many cookies it may be able to sell. Once the troop receives those cookies, the troop is charged those cookies, so that means the girls have to sell them.

Cookie sales usually begin in mid-January. It wasn't too long after sales began last year that things starting shutting down because of the virus. That left many troops with a lot of cookies.

“We usually base a lot of our sales off of the booth,” says Clacey Vanderford, leader of Troop 00463 in Fort Wayne.

But without the booths, Troop 00463 found itself in the red for sales and left holding more than 500 boxes of cookies.

Vanderford says her troop was trying to figure out how to get rid of the cookies and came up with the idea of “Cookies for Heroes.” They made up flyers to accept donations for the cookies with the goal of delivering them to health care workers, doctors' offices and other stores with essential workers. It worked. All of the boxes of cookies were bought up and donated.

They are planning to do the same thing this year, but instead of health care workers, the troop of 40 girls will focus on teachers. So even if you're not into cookies (I'm sorry, but I can't be your friend), or on a diet for the new year, you can still help out by donating.

That can be $1, or up to $4, which will pay for an entire box. The troop can be contacted at Troop00463@gmail.com.

“Even if you don't want the cookie, throw in $1,” Vanderford says. “If four people do that, then there's a box of cookies.”

People also can get cookies through online ordering and contactless delivery. Cookie lovers can download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on a smartphone and find a Direct Ship Troop link. The link allows the cookies to be shipped directly to you, if you don't know a Girl Scout or a troop.

Or, you can email the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana at iwantcookies@gsnim.org and you will be connected with a local Girl Scout to order online. The Girl Scout will then deliver the cookies to your doorstep without any contact, Vanderford says. Cookies will be on sale through March. 15.

Things are looking up somewhat. With things opening back up, Vanderford has hopes they can be back at their booths by the end of February. If booths are allowed to reopen, people can locate one near them by entering their ZIP code in the “Find Cookies!” tool at the Girls Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana website, www.gsnim.org, or on the app.

Last year, Vanderford's troop sold 13,000 boxes of cookies. This year they set a lower goal of 8,000. However, as of the end of January, they had already sold 5,000. She is considering bumping up their goal to 10,000.

Again, that's all depending on how things go with the pandemic. But sales aren't the only motive to move boxes. “It's so much more than cookies,” Vanderford says.

Selling cookies allows each girl to set and a reach a goal, becoming her own entrepreneur. In addition, Troop 00463 uses its cookie money to pay for each girl's dues and to buy badges, allowing parents to use their finances for camp and other extra activities.

And although they have missed out on social interactions because they can't meet in person, the girls have been meeting every other week on Zoom.

It's another reason Vanderford is hoping restrictions are lifted. After being on Zoom all day for school, the girls aren't too eager to jump back on Zoom.

For those of us who have been conducting Zoom calls for more than a year while working from home, we understand. But on the bright side, at least you don't have to share your Girl Scout cookies with the office.

Terri Richardson writes about area residents and happenings that affect their lives in this column that publishes every other week. Email her at trich@jg.net or call 461-8304.