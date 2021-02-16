9.2 million followers

The Cheeky Boyos aren't the type of guys your mom and dad would want their children to take career advice from.

The duo are mavericks with a nontraditional career choice, which doesn't include a retirement plan or paid vacations, and they'll never wear a tie.

But they have managed to take the internet by storm with their videos, garnering millions of followers, just by being, well, cheeky.

Coy Wickey and Brian O'Donnell are funny, which is how they have built 109,000 followers on Instagram and 9.2 million on TikTok. Not bad for two 20-somethings from Linn Grove and Berne.

And their bits are not crude, mean or insulting. No one gets hurt – except maybe them as there's a bit of slapstick involved. They work with ingenuity, innovation and even a little bit of innocence and the heart of their efforts comes through.

“I think a lot of people enjoy our comedy because we are not malicious, and some people will do whatever it takes to get views,” O'Donnell said. “We try to toe the line. We're not trying to ruin people's days or whatever. There's a wonder to it.”

They don't take themselves too seriously, and it's almost like all their viewers are in on the joke which makes it even more funny.

“We're not causing harm to anyone else,” Wickey said. “If we do end up making a mess of some kind, we always clean it up.”

One of their best bits is about using a leaf blower to power a shopping cart ride around a store. During another, they dress up as Super Mario characters for a shopping cart race around the store. Maybe by then they needed the disguises to fool the managers.

Though they've been friends since middle school, the crazy thing is they've built this massive following since June 2019. While O'Donnell continued his education at Purdue University Fort Wayne after graduating from South Adams High School, Wickey tried various odd jobs such as a jail confinement officer, a painter and working at The Hatchery in Berne.

During middle school, he also started his own YouTube channel for video games which attracted 390,000 subscribers. When he got bored with that, he gave it up, but TikTok noticed his popularity and sent him an email asking if he'd be interested in creating new content. That led to a meeting at O'Donnell's apartment where they started brainstorming and decided to try comedy together.

Their first video, “Growing up with Darth Vader,” shows O'Donnell eating a plate of spaghetti and Wickey in costume using The Force to try shooing a fly away and instead shoving the plate out a two-story window. The gag attracted about 2,000 views initially. Now it has more than 650,000.

“To be honest, we weren't ever doing it for the views,” O'Donnell said. “That wasn't the inspiration. We just wanted to create things that we thought were funny.”

Their second video was the leaf blower ride in the shopping cart. They built a following of 80,000 subscribers but kept their regular lifestyles. In fact, after posting a video that showed Wickey dipping O'Donnell into a paint bucket then shoving him onto a canvas, Wickey took part in a job interview later that day to be a community manager for a Bluffton business.

Except that night, thanks to the video, their followers jumped to more than 200,000. The next day, Wickey got a text about a follow-up interview but declined it. Instead, the duo decided to try doing videos full time.

Oh, and that paint video? It now has 23 million views.

Basically, Wickey and O'Donnell are posting old-school variety show clips in bite-size pieces, anywhere from 10 seconds to a minute. They've become so popular, national corporations are hiring them to produce advertising or for product placement in their videos. Because of proposed guidelines, they've even turned down some well-financed opportunities. In addition, they have been able to meet and film with such stars as YouTuber James Charles, which gave the duo a makeover, and singer Jason Derulo, who was pushed into his pool as part of the video gag.

Though the videos are short, it might appear anyone could produce them, but the duo's creativity and chemistry are key to the videos' success, as is their nuance and precision.

Their biggest gamble was taking a summer tour of the contiguous 48 states, filming a video per day starting in June. Along with an eight-day stay in California, they pulled it off in 58 days. They just crawled into a van with buddy Brian Blackwell planning everything and started driving, which was the easy part.

“We had to wake up in the morning and think of an idea we were going to do for the day because most likely we didn't have one,” Wickey said. “We'd film the idea and then edit it and post it and drive to another state every single day. I can't believe we did that to be honest.”

Most people couldn't believe they even considered it, which saw the young men cooking on the side of the road on a small grill and sleeping in the van.

“We had no money and a lot of people were like, `What are you guys doing?'” O'Donnell said.

But over 600 million views from the trip made them TikTok superstars, and they received hundreds of comments from people around the world who were bored and stuck at home because of the pandemic, thanking them for brightening their days.

“I think the power of collaboration and friendship is so so powerful,” O'Donnell said. “Sometimes, I'll have an idea that I think is a really good concept but maybe it's not as polished or maybe there are a few more or other jokes within it. I'll bring it to Coy and he can make it miles better than what I started with.”

They'll be taking another chance as they plan to move to California. Their next step is to design longer videos with the same flavor for their YouTube channel.

“It's either stupidity or ignorance, but we always believed, and we still believe, it's going to happen; we just have to keep working and trying,” O'Donnell said. “If we make a mistake we'll learn the lesson and try again.”

They've banked some money and haven't splurged on anything yet, though Wickey's car may fall apart around him on the next trip to his girlfriend's place, he said. However, that would be a funny video.