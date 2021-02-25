Casting new 'Mad' general

In my role with the newspaper, I see audition notices for the theater community often. It's key to find the right person to play a particular part if you want the show to hit home with the audience.

Think back to all the live performances you have seen, whether it's a play or Broadway show. I'm sure there's that one actor or actress that made you say, “Wow! They really played that character well.”

With that thought, it was interesting when I came across the audition notice for someone who would take on the persona of Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne for public appearances.

There's no doubt that our reenactment community in northeast Indiana is something to be commended. With so much history in Allen and surrounding counties, the stories are ripe for interpretation of what life would have been like before or at the founding of our city.

But come on, this is Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne, Fort Wayne's namesake. This isn't just some random history character that would be dubbed “Revolutionary War soldier No. 3” in the film credits. Becoming a living historian for a well-known historical figure will require details. After all, could you imagine Abraham Lincoln without his top hat or not knowing the Gettysburg Address?

The Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization, the Fort Wayne group that hosted the auditions, was created to help educate people about local history and keep alive the memory of the man Fort Wayne is named after.

Wayne was a soldier and officer during the Revolutionary War. He earned the nickname “Mad” for his tactical boldness and fiery personality.

The group is seeking a new living historian to take over for the current general, Bob Jones, who is being promoted to George Washington.

Jones says when the organization was founded, the members decided they should have a mascot and landed on a person dressed as the general. “Fort Wayne had a founder who was a real person,” Jones says, so it made sense to have a reenactor portray Wayne.

Jones, 71, became Wayne in 2019. He told the organization at the time that he would commit to being Wayne for two years. Now, his two years are done.

It's time to “bring in new people, new faces and a new general,” he says.

But auditioning wasn't anything like trying to become a cast member of “Hamilton.” There was no singing or dancing. The main thing was quizzing candidates about their knowledge of Wayne.

There were three candidates that showed up on a cold Saturday morning in January at Spiece Fieldhouse.

One of those was David E. Rousclap, a 57-year-old funeral director in New Haven who has written plays and has acting experience.

Another was Mark Parker, who is with the Whitley County Historical Museum in Columbia City. Parker is a retired schoolteacher and has been a reenactor 30 years.

Parker actually showed up for the audition dressed in his period reenactment uniform.

It costs quite a bit of money to be a reenactor. So to be sure it will cost some money to outfit the new Anthony Wayne. Organization officials said it will cost about $1,200 for a good period outfit, minus the boots. Boots will cost about $300 to $500.

But a period outfit will be important to complete the look of the new living historian, especially during the organization's public appearances. Some of those include celebrating the general's birthday, Jan. 1, highlighting Wayne's victory at Stony Point, New York, on July 16, (based on orders from then Gen. George Washington) which usually falls during Three Rivers Festival (so look for the general in the parade) and of course, Fort Wayne's founding Oct. 22.

And although the auditions are finished, the uniform is not. So, the new Wayne won't be revealed until March 5.

The historical organization knows the uniform will be part of the big “reveal.” After all, there is some truth to the fact that the clothes do make the man, or at least in this instance, the general.

Terri Richardson writes about area residents and happenings that affect their lives in this column that publishes every other week. Email her at trich@jg.net or call 461-8304.