Fried chicken a popular pick in pandemic

I asked my husband recently what he thought would be the top fast-food item people bought during the pandemic.

He was quick to answer pizza. Nope, I answered. Burgers?, he tried again. Nope. Fried chicken.

I know what you're thinking. Seriously? Fried chicken?

I guess I shouldn't be surprised. While picking up a pizza a few months ago, I couldn't help but notice the line that snaked around the nearby KFC.

My first thought was, “Man, I'm glad I'm not in that line.” My second thought was, “Man, people must have a hankering for the Colonel.”

It turns out I was right. Apparently, fried chicken restaurants have coped with the pandemic better than other fast-food places, according to a study by Top Data, a marketing agency that offers insights into consumer and business trends.

While fast-food restaurants have seen a 23% decrease in business, fried chicken has only seen a 6% reduction. That's compared with a 15% reduction of business at burger and taco restaurants and 21% for pizza.

And the No. 1 place Americans have been going for their fried chicken? KFC.

The uptick in fried chicken consumption certainly makes sense as we are all looking for a bit of happiness during this time. And I know for me, a nice fried chicken dinner is definitely pleasing. Healthy? No. Delicious? You bet.

After all, I was raised on fried chicken. As a girl born in the mountains of West Virginia, if it wasn't breaded, fried or topped with gravy, you weren't eating good. (Notice I said, “good,” not “well.”)

“People are gravitating toward that as a comfort food during uncertainty,” says Derek Berkes, owner of Waiter on the Way, the Fort Wayne-based food delivery service.

Berkes says he has definitely seen an influx of fried chicken orders in the last several months. In Fort Wayne, orders he sees regularly and pretty constant are for Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken and, you guessed it, KFC. Berkes says many times drivers report that when they arrive at a KFC, there is a line of vehicles around the building.

However, KFC isn't the No. 1 fast-food chicken spot in Indiana. That honor goes to Zaxby's, followed by Church's Chicken, according to Top Data. But Fort Wayne doesn't have those chains. KFC comes in third on the list for Hoosiers with Popeye's and Chick-fil-A at No. 4 and 5, respectively. KFC doesn't even make the list in Ohio.

Berkes says at first the clamoring for fried chicken seemed kind of odd to him, but then it made sense. “It makes sense that (people) want to look for some things that they know,” he says.

He says since people can't really do as much these days, they are looking for ways to order food that provides a sense of well-being – “just to feel better that day.”

And for many that amounts to homestyle food.

It's why Hall's restaurants also have seen a bump in sales for fried chicken since last March, especially in its carry-out and drive-thru sales, according to Nick Lübs, director of communications for Don Hall's Restaurants.

The Hall's Commissary Restaurant in New Haven is now up to a case a day of chicken, according to Tommy Hall, general manager. On weekends, it goes up to a case and a half. He says that is an increase from August when the restaurant was only using about a half a case a day.

Hall's offers a fried chicken dinner that includes four pieces – a breast, wing, leg and thigh. Basically it's a half a chicken, Hall says. Each case includes 128 pieces, which provides enough for 32 four-piece chicken dinners. So with a case a day, that means the restaurant serves 160 chicken dinners Monday through Friday. I'll let you figure out the weekend totals.

“I'm a firm believer that we have one of the best fried chickens around,” Hall says. “It just travels really well.”

What he means by that is with all the to-go orders during the pandemic, fried chicken has been one of the better choices to survive the dreaded take-out containers.

If you've ever ordered a burger and fries that are delivered in a Styrofoam container, those fries don't stand a chance. The fries are soggy. The bun is soggy. And no amount of re-heating helps.

But Hall says the fried chicken stays crispy and makes it to the dinner plate at home much better. “It's hearty, it's filling,” he says.

And apparently, according to Hall, the mashed potatoes and gravy also travel well.

Ah, fried, breaded and a side of gravy. Sounds like home to me.

