Bringing clocks to life

Flying was always J. Kurt Schmidt's first love, acquiring his pilot's license before his driver's license.

That was until 9/11 when airlines furloughed many of their crews. Schmidt was one of them.

But flying had allowed Schmidt to develop another passion, exploring European antique stores and particularly clocks. A lifelong Anglophile who loves to wear bow ties, Schmidt was talking with a London shop owner friend when it was suggested he consider going to school to learn more about building and repairing clocks.

“I didn't even know there was a program that existed to learn how to do it,” Schmidt said.

So he attended West Dean College in West Sussex, England, the next two years, studying horology and learning to “bring something dead back to life,” he said. That may sound trite, but the way Schmidt says it – sells it actually – is full of devotion, excitement and with the joy of inviting someone to be exposed to his joy.

“I am not a patient person, per se, but with that you have to have a ton of patience,” he said, leaning forward with emphasis as some of the 13 clocks in his home chime in the background. “I think it's that outlet that grounds me. It's mechanical and I love that challenge. There's a little bit of bringing it back to life with your hands and there's satisfaction in that. That tick-tock is even, regulated and slow and it helps me destress.”

Working with clocks also helps bring harmony to his original profession. After being furloughed from American Airlines for 10 years, he returned to flying following the two years in England, where he became one of five Americans to complete the program. He flew contract jobs before returning to his previous cockpit and now pilots one or two trips to Europe per month.

“In the flying, I'm going 800 miles an hour,” he said. “I'm up with the clouds and the stars, and all of that and I'm whizzing by. The only way that we can navigate is by keeping time, and now it's with GPS. There's still a clock in that satellite, and it's the exact same principle as 1730 when John Harrison came up with the ship clock. Exactly the same. Without one, you wouldn't have the other.”

The speed of the one balances the patience of the other, but they both deal with different elements of time, measuring one and controlling the other.

And in some ways, Schmidt fights to hold off time. As the owner of Antiquarian Horology, he restores English and quality antique clocks, working to rescue the relevancy of these amazing pieces of time and history. It allows him into beautiful homes in every part of the city, hearing stories, traditions and legacies about the families and how they came to own them.

There are wonderful tales. Recently, he serendipitously met the grandmother of his daughter's boyfriend when he noticed the young man's picture hanging on the wall.

“It is kind of fascinating because you have this bond with them because you feel what the clock means to them,” he said. “There's that satisfaction of not just fixing the clock, but you've made somebody really, really happy. I enjoy that.”

His client list includes about 500, allowing him to work on five clocks each week. He's also a substitute teacher at Concordia Lutheran High School with a real-life story for every subject or discipline and maintains a photography hobby with equal skill and craftsmanship as he shoots school events and senior pictures.

“He just has so much passion for everything,” said Concordia choir director Tavis Schlicker, a friend for almost a decade. “He'd come in and work in a classroom for a day and be excited about whatever the content was and have a story that made everything that much more fascinating. He's been there, done that, seen it both worldwide and locally. If you are really fired up about science, your students should be fired up because they can feed off your energy, and he can do that with anything. I regularly say he's like the guy in that (Dos Equis) commercial, 'The most interesting man in the world.' That's Kurt Schmidt.”

With more people staying home during the pandemic, many are paying attention to their clocks and getting them repaired, overhauled or restored, Schmidt said. Some are disappointed when informed the value may not be what they hoped. Schmidt is honest with them and indicates whether the clock is worth the cost of repairs.

He's as disappointed as they are that fewer people, including family members, are interested in antiques.

“I can't tell you how much it hurts to have a nice clock that needs an overhaul and that would be $400 but the clock is only worth $300,” he said. “And it's a great clock, but it goes to the junkyard, clock heaven. I get it.”

Sometimes they'll ask if he wants to buy it, but there are already enough fantastic pieces of art around his home, and he realizes not all antique clocks can be saved. Those discussions sting.

But then he'll get a call about a clock that has sentimental value that's worth the repair, and they'll pay to keep it in the family. Every new visit is a chance to examine a unique piece and hear a family's story or maybe a chance to convince them why they should care.

“It's an education process,” he said. “They have this great clock that will last generations so fix it and then you can pass it on. Then maybe they get excited about it because they never knew that. That's when it's kind of fun.”