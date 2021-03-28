Relentless drive to aid others

When she graduated from Homestead High School in 1989, Katherine Welch never dreamed she'd end up in medical school.

When she went to medical school at Indiana University, she never thought she'd become a pediatrician, or end up doing international medicine following her residency in Birmingham, Alabama.

“It's sort of been a process of just taking what life has to offer and just going for it,” Welch said. “I think it really chose me; ... I was fortunate enough to discover the thing for which I was wired.”

And now, after 20 years in Thailand and China serving as a medical director and pediatrician, the 50-year-old has been working in Berlin two years as the founder and director of Relentless.

She's the heart and sole employee of an international organization that aids anti-human trafficking organizations and informs health care professionals who are helping abused, exploited and trafficked people receive quality, trauma-informed care.

That's an incredibly simple definition to a seemingly impossible job. But this mission is not only Welch's passion, she also believes it's her God-given calling.

“I saw myself as a doctor who has the blessing of an American medical degree, and how could God use that in situations where people have no doctor?” she said. “Not everyone does this, but for me, what I had to do in my life was go to the Thailand-Myanmar border and work in this small Christian mission hospital and show people that God does love them and sees them and cares for them through being a doctor.

“I have an active spiritual life, and my relationship with God informs what I do and how I am in the world. I am loved so I can love more. I am shown grace and mercy and I can show more grace and more mercy, and I am immersed in this and filled up in this so I have more to give.”

Her organization's main function is to equip medical individuals mostly in counter-trafficking but also volunteers, interns and others who are working with chronically traumatized individuals to understand the physical and mental health issues that come from modern slavery and refugees. Welch provides training through workshops, webinars through gorelentless.org, seminars and tailored events to larger groups to help them build more robust components to relieve some stress of their challenging interventions.

“Katherine has been our medical advisor for more than eight years now,” said Helen Sworn, executive director and founder of Chab Dai, which was founded in Cambodia to abolish all forms of sexual abuse, human trafficking and exploitation.

“So she has brought a strong health perspective to our organization. In addition, her input to our Global Learning Community has not only focused on health but on self- and staff-care, an issue that is sorely lacking still in many anti-trafficking organizations.”

Besides helping agencies on the ground in these situations understand human trafficking and modern-day slavery, she also works with the health care of the staff.

“That is also related to their ability to better care for broken people,” she said. “You get broken yourself working with broken people.”

She's constantly researching new data, trying to find areas she should consider exploring.

Because of the pandemic, Welch is mostly stuck researching online, but she's continuing to develop more networks and provide more consultations, looking for new inroads to include and learn from.

Welch is also continuing to work on her German, trying to perfect it so she can be proficient using German medical terminology.

What she's really doing every day is preparing for the opportunity when she can go back out into the world to help others who have no one else on a more intimate level.

“It's wonderful when I make a more personal connection with a patient – when they truly have received the love I'm trying to give them,” she said.

“I like it when I see the 'light bulb' come on in people when I'm teaching them something and they truly get it. I like the connections, not just contact, but when something deeper has transpired between me and another person.”

During her limited free time, Welch relaxes by competing in ultra-marathons of up to 250 miles. She even started a 6-, 12- and 24-hour race in Thailand because she didn't see any other races like it, and she knew she could organize it better than others.

“Plus, when I know I can run 100 miles pretty much all alone in the rain without stopping, a lot of the other stuff in life doesn't seem that hard,” she said.

“It builds character and grit and perseverance – mental toughness.”

She also serves as shift leader for a drop-in center offering help in whatever way possible to women in prostitution. Sometimes that's with a smile, dignity, coffee, food and clothing or simple encouragement.

Nothing Welch attempts is easy, and her relentlessness is always required to make a difference.

“The rest of what has unfolded over the course of my career has been developing this sense of direction and knowing,” she said. “All of these moves have made sense to me because I know where I have been and have a sense of where I want to go.

“However, I have never known exactly what I was going to be doing once I got to these new places, just that it was for me to be there and discover.”