'Mr. Winona History' relishes community

Terry White accidentally stumbled on his new career when he was in his 70s.

Not that he needed another one.

His job history is almost as long and deep as the people and places he currently promotes.

The 78-year-old is known as “Mr. Winona History” in the Warsaw and Winona Lake area. His official title, however, is chief docent at the Winona History Center at Grace College.

White says his main work is “popularizing” the town's history and talking to groups about it. He's cautious about the use of the word historian in describing his role; instead he says, “I'm kind of a folksy one.”

What he means is he enjoys telling stories of the people and businesses, as well as outside connections to the area, that have made the small lake town in Kosciusko County a thriving and interesting place to be.

Now he shares those stories three days a week at the history center, as well as provide tours of the Billy Sunday Home.

Drawn to community

The accidental part of this new career came in 2011 when White discovered Winona Lake's centennial would occur in 2013.

White began to ask whether any celebrations were being planned (they were not, he says) and also realized the village's history had not been updated for more than 50 years. So he began collecting materials, interviewing town officials and residents, searching the archives at the Grace College and Warsaw Community Public libraries and Winona History Center files for any information he could find.

In addition, his wife, Sharon, agreed to look for local history materials, scrapbooks and newspaper clippings at local garage sales.

His efforts resulted in the book, “Winona at 100: Third Wave Rising,” published in 2013, and invitations to tell the stories of such celebrities as Billy Sunday and Homer Rodeheaver, as well as the crimes and tragedies in Winona Lake.

Having been raised in the Grace Brethren Church, White and his family would often travel from their western Pennsylvania home to Winona Lake for church conferences.

White says he came to the town in the 1950s and heard Helen “Ma” Sunday speak. Ma was the wife of famed Billy Sunday, a former professional baseball player turned well-known evangelist. The couple had a home in Winona Lake.

White enrolled at Grace College in 1960, studying music education. It was there he met his wife, who was also studying music.

“We have made music together, well, we've been married for 56 years together,” White says.

The couple adopted two children – a daughter passed away – and they have five grandchildren.

They graduated from Grace in 1964 and White went on to earn a master's degree from Indiana University and a doctorate in journalism from the University of Iowa. He became the director of public relations at Grace and taught in the journalism department until 1977. After the journalism department was closed, White and his wife moved to Minneapolis and then to Washington.

While in Washington he became the vice president of communications for Prison Fellowship Ministries in 1992. “That was a really rich experience,” White says. “You never knew who you would bump into.”

But while his work continued to lead to interesting positions, White always had a desire to return to Winona Lake. So when he was offered an opportunity to revive the Brethren communication publication for the Brethren Missionary Herald publishing company, he took it.

The Whites moved back to Winona Lake in 2003. He continued working there eight years until “I replaced myself,” he says. During that time he restarted the magazine and blog and published 47 book projects and reissued 100 others, he says.

He also continues to do adjunct teaching at Grace.

New stories

Believe it or not, White says he's pulled back on many projects these days, although he still sits on five nonprofit boards, including being board chairman of the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, and chairman of Symphony of the Lakes.

And, there's his work at the history center. White tells story after story of bits of town history he has discovered the last few years – most coming from people who have stopped by the center.

An example is a woman who brought in flight logs and photos of Paul Hartford, dubbed the “Flying Preacher,” who operated a flight school out of Winona Lake, training missionary pilots to fly in and out of the jungles.

“That's not unusual,” White says. “That kind of thing happens frequently.”

He also talks about a nationally known detective who came to Winona Lake because his life was being threatened. And there's Marcia Adams, who lived in Winona Lake, and became known nationally through her TV food program on PBS. Or, the Yellowstone Trail, which was the first transcontinental automobile highway that preceded the Lincoln Highway and “came right through Winona Lake,” White says.

White recites each story with excitement.

He also is working on his own history book, “Silveus Story,” which focuses on Silveus Insurance Group in Warsaw and considered to be America's largest crop insurer.

And when he's not talking history, White plays the piano and organ for a few churches and he is a member of a French horn band.

However, his health is forcing him to slow down. He is battling stage 4 colon cancer, having been diagnosed a year ago.

But White doesn't dwell on that.

He continues to do presentations on Winona Lake and Warsaw's history.

And if you want a history lesson, you can find him at the museum, which is open 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

