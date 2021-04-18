Business booming for city sewing store

One day during the COVID-19 shutdown, 60 sewing machines were brought in to be repaired at Edward's Sewing Center in Fort Wayne.

Lisa Kohli, owner with her husband, Chad, says it was a record for the store and indicative of how more people turned to sewing and stitching to get them through the pandemic.

Kohli says her husband and son do repairs on the machines and have been working nonstop during the pandemic. And while things have slowed down – her husband only has 16 to repair now – the sewing center remains busy, even turning it's employee break room into a repair shop to help meet the demand.

The Kohlis' store at 6131 Rothman Road sells fabric, sewing supplies and machines, as well as offers classes.

Lisa Kohli says when the pandemic first began last year, the store began receiving phone calls from people seeking fabric and supplies to make masks. The store does not offer online purchasing, so the couple continued to work through the shutdown, providing curbside service and shipping items to people who called in orders – many of those making masks for others such as hospital workers.

“I felt like it was a way to help those that were so desperate to help others out,” Kohli says.

When the store was able to reopen once restrictions were lifted, the sewing interest remained high as people continued to make masks and began quilting to have something to do. The store actually ran out of batting that is used for quilts, Kohli says.

Her store is not the only one keeping busy. Kohli says she has talked to others who are in the business and they have seen the same increase. In addition, her suppliers have seen an increase in sales, including some companies that have completely sold out of sewing machines and now have a waiting list.

“We were just blessed,” Kohli says, adding that the store is fortunate to have such loyal customers.

