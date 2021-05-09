Artist, widow finish work

Before area potter Michael Minick, 68, died of cancer on Sept. 15, 2018, he told his wife, Janie, “Do whatever you want with my stuff.”

A locally renowned artist, Minick never stopped working on his craft, filling his Hamilton studio and basement with more than 100 unfinished works of clay, each standing between 13 and 31 inches tall and weighing between 10 and 30 pounds.

Janie Minick was left with questions to contemplate. What would anyone do with the unfinished passion of a loved one, someone she had been with since 1972? What was a proper way to memorialize this body of work or to find a way to complete their dream? Would it be better to leave things the way they are and not take a chance on damaging them?

Janie Minick decided to ask for help finishing a few of her favorite pieces. She had little idea of where to find someone who had the skill, patience and willingness to do so, not to mention the equipment.

As for matching her husband's expertise – well, she thought that might be impossible.

A friend suggested talking with Steve Smith of Lake James' 4 Corners Gallery and Pottery Studio in Angola. Smith had attended the Fort Wayne Art Institute during the 1970s and Smith remembers seeing Michael Minick as an upperclassman coming up from the basement one day, covered in clay dust.

Smith transferred the next year to Ohio's Bluffton College and ended up teaching at Defiance College for 30 years.

When Janie Minick walked into Smith's gallery in September 2020, she was hoping for help and instruction on firing 10 to 15 pieces. But when Smith later walked into Michael Minick's workshop, he saw a plethora of possible beauty.

“I was thinking this would be just a kiln load and we'd knock those out,” Smith says. “Then I saw them, and these things are huge and wonderful! We hit it right off and I said, 'I want to do this,' and then I saw the work and said, 'Oh, I really want to do this!'”

Janie Minick figured it would take maybe several weeks, but the enthusiastic Smith was proposing a monthslong project to complete all of them. COVID-19 luckily provided the opportunity.

Instead of traveling as chairman for Potters for Peace, Smith's free time was spent completing another artist's dreams.

They began in October and will finish just in time for a show starting on Michael Minick's birthday, May 13, at Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.

Janie Minick and Smith will speak during an event that day and about 35 of Michael's pieces will be available for sale.

“He'll be there through everybody else's participation,” gallery owner Jody Hemphill-Smith says.

Janie Minick and Steve Smith believe he's been with them throughout the process, calling it a three-person collaboration. They used Michael's firing techniques, his glazes and his style as closely as possible. Those details made them truly Michael's pots.

Smith said it is the most work he has done in years on a single project, and he loved every moment.

“It's just been one of the most exciting things I've done for a long time, and it has kind of reinvigorated me,” Smith says. “It's been so much fun opening the kiln to see what comes out.

“There have been times when we've either been pretty close to crying or grinning ear-to-ear. In this year of lockdown, it's been a real bit of joy.”

Smith said he has gotten to know Michael, Janie and a lot of their common friends in new ways, calling it an enjoyable journey on so many levels.

“In some ways, we are going to be relieved when this is done, but we're also going to be sad because we are really enjoying this whole process,” Smith says. “As happy as we are, we're also kind of sad because Michael didn't get to see it.”

Smith and Janie Minick will be friends forever, both say.

“Steve has been a driving force, and we've both had so much fun doing this,” Janie says. “I wish so badly that our paths would have crossed when Michael was alive because they have so much in common. I just have a feeling he'd be so pleased with this.”